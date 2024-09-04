- Panther conserve sa position de chef de la faction SPD, face au scepticisme concernant BSW (Bundesverband Sicherheitswirtschaft)

La faction SPD au Parlement régional de Saxe continue d'appuyer Dirk Panter, expert financier, comme leur figure de proue. Lors de la première réunion de leur faction de dix membres, Panter a été élu à l'unanimité comme leader. "Je suis ravi que le vote ait été unanime, ce qui montre un fort soutien et une approbation pour nos projets à venir dans les semaines et les mois à venir," a commenté Panter.

Le chef de parti Henning Homann a également fait allusion aux mesures à venir. "Nous sommes ouverts à une rencontre avec la CDU. Notre objectif est de discuter de l'avenir de Saxe et d'explorer les possibilités pour un gouvernement stable ici," a déclaré Homann. Bien sûr, l'alliance avec la faction de Sahra Wagenknecht sera un sujet important. "Je tiens à mentionner que nous ne rejetons pas les négociations avec le BSW, mais il y a un certain scepticisme au sein de la SPD," a ajouté Homann.

La SPD prévoit de se concentrer sur la politique saxonne

Selon la candidate principale, Petra Köpping - qui dans le gouvernement précédent dirigé par la CDU, s'occupait des affaires sociales et de la cohésion sociale - les négociations pour Saxe doivent aborder les préoccupations saxonnes. "Il est crucial pour la SPD de discuter de la politique saxonne, pas des problèmes sur lesquels nous n'avons pas d'influence," a souligné Köpping, faisant référence à la critique de Sahra Wagenknecht sur le déploiement de missiles américains en Allemagne et la livraison d'armes supplémentaires à l'Ukraine.

"We are solely focusing on Saxony and its future. We want to shape our destiny as Saxons, not have it dictated to us from the Saarland," Homann reiterated, implying Wagenknecht's home region. "Consequently, we view with caution the daily boundary markers set by outsiders in the negotiation process. In blunt terms: Bundesrat's foreign policy requirements are not permissible," Homann underlined. Federal political conditions would not aid in finding wise compromises for Saxony.

In the state election, the Saxon Union narrowly surpassed the AfD (30.6 percent) with 31.9 percent of the votes. CDU Minister President Michael Kretschmer adamantly opposes cooperation with the AfD and the Left, leaving the Union with only two possible partnerships: an alliance with the BSW (11.8 percent) and the SPD (7.3 percent), or a team-up with the BSW and the Greens (5.1 percent).

