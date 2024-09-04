- Obtenir la citoyenneté accordée pour l'admission à MSC à HHLA se traduit par:

Le parlement de Hambourg a finalement approuvé l'inclusion controversée de la plus grande société de transport maritime du monde, MSC, dans la société de logistique portuaire de Hambourg, HHLA. La coalition progressiste-gauche a fait passer l'accord lors du deuxième et dernier tour de vote, malgré les protestations persistantes. Lors d'un vote à main levée, 72 des 105 parlementaires présents ont soutenu la proposition, contre 33 qui s'y opposaient. Cela représente la majorité des deux-tiers des députés du SPD et des Verts au parlement. Initialement, la décision était prévue lors de la dernière réunion avant les vacances d'été, mais elle a été retardée par l'opposition. Cependant, avant que l'accord ne soit conclu, l'approbation de la Commission européenne est toujours nécessaire.

MSC devrait acquérir une participation de 49,9 % dans HHLA.

Le gouvernement progressiste-gauche de Hambourg vise à intégrer la Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) pour renforcer Hambourg Port et Logistics AG (HHLA) et la manutention des conteneurs. La ville conservera 50,1 % des parts, tandis que MSC en détiendra 49,9 %. Jusqu'à présent, la ville détenait environ 70 % des parts, le reste étant coté en bourse.

En échange, MSC prévoit d'augmenter son volume de marchandises chez HHLA d'ici l'année prochaine et de le presque doubler pour atteindre un million de conteneurs standards par an d'ici 2031. De plus, la société de navigation suisse prévoit d'établir un nouveau siège allemand à Hambourg et, en collaboration avec la ville, d'augmenter le capital d'HHLA de 450 millions d'euros.

Cependant, le syndicat Verdi et les travailleurs portuaires s'opposent fermement à l'accord et ont organisé de nombreuses manifestations. Selon Verdi, non seulement les emplois chez HHLA, mais aussi chez d'autres sociétés portuaires, telles que les opérations portuaires globales et les opérations d'amarrage, sont en danger. De plus, MSC obtiendrait de facto des pouvoirs de veto étendus grâce à l'accord. Des experts ont également mis en garde contre cet accord, le qualifiant de "erreur historique".

During the last debate prior to the decision, emotions once again escalated. Economic Senator Melanie Leonhard (SPD) acknowledged consensus on two points: it was a notable decision, and "action is required regarding the positioning of the port in the global market." The strategic partnership with the world's largest shipping company would provide HHLA with promising prospects. "We aim to shape the transformation in such a way that we don't end up with just a cultural and real estate port (...) and therefore I ask you today for your approval – with conviction – and unlike what others have said here – not under pressure," she stated before the vote.

CDU's economic expert, Goetz Wiese, labeled the partial sale of HHLA by the Senate as a sign of weakness. He commended SPD MP and budget committee chair, Mathias Petersen, who was the sole Social Democrat to vote against the agreement, along with Green MPs Filiz Demirel and Gudrun Schittek. Looking towards the upcoming years, Wiese said, "Not a single question about the future is answered." Where is HHLA headed? Where is the port headed?

The Left's harbor expert, Norbert Hackbusch, accused Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) of lying to justify "this madness." "This MSC deal does not lead to cooperation. This is a sell-out of the port, where a completely opaque shipping company will have to be consulted on all decisions in the future," he stated in parliament, garnering applause from numerous harbor workers. It would be more sensibly to abide by SPD maverick Petersen's proposition and offer MSC a stake in the container terminal Burchardkai.

SPD and Greens expect MSC investments to turn the tide in the port, said AfD's Krzysztof Walczak, criticizing the Senate's opacity regarding contract details. This reveals, "that this MSC deal is a desperate act."

SPD spokesman for public enterprises, Markus Schreiber, accused the opposition of obstructing the final decision solely for tactical reasons before the summer recess. They had not presented anything new. He emphasized, "What has been agreed upon now is a good agreement." Similarly, Green Party representative Johannes Müller stated, "It's a forward-thinking, visionary decision for the benefit of the company and its employees." The vote was met with boisterous disapproval from dockworkers in the visitor gallery, "You're putting our jobs on your conscience."

