- L'initiative "Thuringe ouverte" en cours persistera après les élections

Le collectif "Thuringe Ouverte d'Esprit", composé d'entreprises, d'organisations et d'institutions, reconnaît avoir de nombreuses tâches à accomplir à la suite des élections régionales. Suite à un débat en ligne après les élections à Weimar, une réunion de réseau complète est prévue pour le 27 septembre, selon ce qu'a déclaré le cofondateur Eric Wrasse. L'objectif est d'identifier les intérêts communs parmi les quelque 4 000 entités de l'alliance.

L'initiative souhaite également examiner la composition du Parlement. Il y a une inquiétude que le parti d'extrême droite Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), ainsi qualifié par le Verfassungsschutz, puisse obtenir une minorité de veto, bloquant ainsi les modifications constitutionnelles. Les récents sondages indiquent que le parti, dirigé par Björn Höcke, pourrait devenir la force la plus influente lors des élections du 1er septembre avec environ 30 % des voix.

Actuellement, l'initiative compte environ 8 500 soutiens, la moitié représentant des organisations, des entreprises et des institutions qui défendent la démocratie et s'opposent au populisme de droite. Le logo vibrant de l'initiative est devenu un spectacle fréquent en Thuringe sur les affiches, les banderoles et lors d'événements.

During a press conference, Sabine Voigt, CEO of Erfurt-based electronics component supplier Voigt, shared reasons for championing democracy and shunning right-wing populism. She criticized Höcke's comments as economically damaging.

According to MDR's report, Höcke deemed a campaign by family-owned businesses advocating for tolerance and openness as hypocritical at a campaign event in Sömmerda over the weekend. "I wish these businesses face significant economic instability," he stated.

Voigt retorted, "We rely on individuals moving to Thuringia due to our insufficient workforce, and this issue will only worsen in the subsequent decade."

Katja Glybowskaja of the AWO, chair of the Free Welfare Association of Thuringia, also voiced concern about the potential repercussions for the social scene if right-wing extremist voices assume power. "We implore people not to side with right-wing extremist forces," she urged.

Sports can provide a unifying platform for the diverse members of the "Open-Minded Thuringia" collective, fostering camaraderie and promoting shared values. If the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party gains significant influence, it could lead to the cancellation of inclusive events and initiatives, hindering the spiritual and physical well-being of Thuringia's residents.

