- L'expansion des enseignants en Hesse a été observée.

Malgré les prévisions de l'union des enseignants GEW concernant une aggravation de la pénurie d'enseignants en Hesse, les statistiques montrent une augmentation du nombre d'enseignants ces dernières années. Le ministère de l'Éducation souligne également une augmentation du nombre d'élèves, en partie due à l'arrivée d'enfants refugees fuyant la guerre en Ukraine. L'année scolaire 2024/2025 commence lundi prochain.

Selon l'Office statistique de l'État de Hesse, environ 67 400 enseignants à temps plein étaient employés dans les écoles générales et professionnelles de Hesse lors de l'année scolaire 2023/2024. Cela représente une augmentation de 3 % par rapport à l'année précédente et une augmentation significative de 21 % par rapport à il y a deux décennies, lorsque seulement 55 700 enseignants étaient employés.

Plus de femmes dans l'éducation

During the 2023/2024 academic year, 43% of Hesse teachers worked part-time, while 57% had full-time posts. 30% of these educators were male.

Female teachers dominated primary schools with 29% of educators, while comprehensive schools and grammar schools shared 22% and 19% of the teaching force, respectively. Special needs schools employed 8%, followed by secondary schools at 4%, and only about 1% of educators were assigned to primary schools. Over 13% of teachers worked at vocational schools.

Union expresses concerns over teacher shortage

The GEW recently expressed concerns about Hesse, stating, "There were nearly a thousand unfilled teaching positions last school year." The teacher shortage was particularly noticeable in lower secondary school (secondary level 1), comprehensive schools, and vocational schools. Even the opposition in the state parliament expressed concerns about the shortage. This Friday (23rd August), the Education Minister Armin Schwarz (CDU) will provide updates on current student numbers and the new academic year.

