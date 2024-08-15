- L'été, l'Afrique du Sud et les nouvelles règles: tout est différent dans la jungle

C'est l'été des grands événements. Les fans de football ont eu le Championnat d'Europe, et tous les amateurs de sport auront bientôt les Jeux Olympiques à Paris. Des compétitions honorables avec des sportives et des sportifs nobles. Alors, avec le prochain grand événement sur les écrans allemands - que les fans de la télé-réalité seraient ravis de classer ainsi - on ne peut pas s'attendre à cela. RTL diffuse une saison spéciale de son Dschungelcamp à partir du vendredi 16 août (déjà un jour plus tôt sur le service de streaming RTL+). Avec de nombreux participants expérimentés, mais peut-être pas toujours le comportement le plus honorable.

Car, à la différence des saisons régulières, aucun groupe de célébrités ne s'installe dans le camp, qui serait même une page blanche pour les fans du genre. Au contraire, des gens qui ont déjà vécu dans le camp et s'y sont fait un nom. On peut donc deviner ce qui nous attend, et l'ensemble de la mise en scène promet des étincelles - pas seulement autour du feu de camp. L'émission s'appelle "I'm a Star - Showdown of Dschungel Legends" et non pas le traditionnel "I'm a Star - Get me out of here!"

Tout a commencé il y a 20 ans

La raison de ce "Legends Dschungel", comme l'appelle RTL, est l'anniversaire que le format célèbre cette année, selon le diffuseur. En 2004, il y a 20 ans, la première saison a été diffusée et a causé un petit scandale car un tel traitement des célébrités n'était pas encore une habitude de visionnage. Aujourd'hui, cela a bien changé. La jungle est un classique de la télévision.

C'est pourquoi il y a maintenant une saison spéciale, même en été. Les fans de la jungle sont habituellement conditionnés pour le Nouvel An. Et les célébrités ne se battent pas en Australie pour la nourriture et leur dignité, mais en Afrique du Sud. C'est plutôt exotique, même si une saison a été produite là-bas en 2022, à cause de la pandémie de Corona.

La plus grande différence, however, is that the Dschungel is not live this time, the format has already been recorded. This brings some changes. Normally, viewers call in to decide which celebrity has to face the trial, who has to leave the camp, and who will get the so-called Dschungelkron. This will of the people from far away Germany is not part of the dramaturgie this time.

C'est la première fois que cela se fait, comme le confirme Markus Küttner, directeur de l'entertainment de RTL. "On a basically thrown the rules out the window," he told the German Press Agency. So who will decide the fate of the celebrities?

Who decides the fate of the celebrities if not the viewer?

"Sometimes we decide, sometimes we leave the decisions to the stars, and in the second week there are even trials where it's decided who stays in the camp and who has to leave," explains Küttner. "That creates a completely new dynamic because the presumed favorite for the crown can now be directly voted out by their fellow campers." That sounds promising. At the same time, the RTL entertainment chief promises "the good old Dschungel feeling".

That should be ensured by the personnel, who have already shown that they can evoke emotions in every direction. For example, candidate Daniela Büchner, reality TV expert ("Goodbye Germany! The Emigrants") and widow of the former camper "Malle" Jens Büchner, was notorious in 2020 for spreading pretty bad mood in the camp. At that time, the moderator duo even asked the audience to spare Büchner in the Dschungel trials.

Sarah Knappik, known as a model, was famously begged on her knees by actor Mathieu Carrière in 2011 during a season filled with turmoil ("Sarah, please leave us!"). Former footballer Thorsten Legat, on the other hand, regularly worked himself up into a rage in his 2016 season and threatened "Kasalla!" (Rhenish dialect for trouble). RTL introduces Giulia Siegel (season 2009) as "known for her conflicts with other candidates and her cigarette consumption in the camp." In short, it's going to get intense.

Back again are the hosting duo Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen, along with jungle doctor Dr. Bob. "I was so excited to see them all again, especially Giulia, as it's been over 14 years, and of course, Thorsten too," he says. The jungle doctor, a trained paramedic, also remembers all the participants of the "Legends Jungle." Since 2004, he's been a part of it all. "Each celebrity brings their own unique personality to the show," he says. "Often it's a quirky style, loud, quiet, cheeky, shy, worried, or overconfident."

Nothing more to add. Let the games begin.

The media widely promoted the return of the "I'm a Star - Showdown of Dschungel Legends," drawing attention to the celebrated participants and anticipated drama. Viewers were intrigued to see how the celebrities would interact and how their fate would be decided without viewer votes this season.

Lire aussi: