- Les travaux sur la voie principale de la ligne principale du S-Bahn progressent avec succès.

La Deutsche Bahn, compagnie ferroviaire allemande, poursuit les travaux sur la ligne principale de la S-Bahn à Stuttgart, comme elle l'a elle-même annoncé. "La modernisation de la ligne principale de la S-Bahn se déroule comme prévu", a déclaré un porte-parole de l'entreprise. La fermeture prévue devrait prendre fin le 6 septembre, comme prévu.

Au cours de la première partie des vacances, divers projets ont déjà été menés à bien, a annoncé le porte-parole. Par exemple, de grandes quantités de câbles ont été posées pour la numérisation de l'échangeur ferroviaire ces dernières semaines. De plus, les aiguillages ont été meulés et le tunnel a reçu de nouvelles technologies de communication et des connexions électriques. Les travaux ont également commencé pour relier la S-Bahn au tunnel menant à la future station S-Bahn Mittnachtstraße, qui fait partie du Stuttgart 21.

During the second half of the vacation, construction workers will be focusing on the installation of a new overhead line connection in the tunnel, and switches will also be replaced. The changes most noticeable to passengers will be conducted towards the end of the vacation: then, the Feuersee station will receive a fresh flooring and a new staircase.

Passengers will be forced to switch to alternate modes of transportation - No significant grievances

No trains will be running on the tunnel route between Stuttgart Hauptbahnhof and Vaihingen during the entire summer holidays due to the ongoing work. According to the Bahn, the following stations will be unaffected in this time period: Hauptbahnhof (deep), Stadtmitte, Feuersee, Schwabstraße, Universität, and Österfeld. Consequently, the S-Bahn trains will conclude in the above-ground area at the Hauptbahnhof. Passengers will have to resort to replacement buses or shuttle trains. This marks the fourth consecutive summer holiday closure, the Bahn reported.

It seems there have been no major issues with the replacement traffic, unlike the early challenges encountered on the Rheintalbahn between Rastatt and Baden-Baden. "The replacement traffic appears to be functioning relatively well," said Wolfgang Staiger, head of the regional association Stuttgart of Pro Bahn. The passenger association has yet to receive any major complaints. Additionally, a Bahn spokesperson stressed: "The replacement traffic has so far operated largely without issues."

