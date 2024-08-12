Les procureurs accusent deux garçons de 12 ans.

Attaques Brutales Contre les Agents de Police, Magasins Musulmans Pillés et Incendiés : des Émeutes au Royaume-Uni Causent des Jours d'Instabilité. La Justice Britannique Frappe Fort. Plus de 450 Personnes inculpées, Incluant Deux Mineurs.

En raison des émeutes d'extrême droite dans les villes britanniques, le système judiciaire a inculpé jusqu'à présent des centaines de personnes, dont deux enfants de 12 ans. Un garçon de la ville anglaise du nord-ouest de Southport est accusé d'avoir participé aux émeutes. À Manchester, un garçon du même âge a admis avoir pris part aux émeutes pendant deux jours différents. Ces enfants de 12 ans sont les plus jeunes à avoir été inculpés jusqu'à présent, selon Sky News. L'âge de la responsabilité pénale en Angleterre est de 10 ans.

Le garçon de Manchester a admis devant le tribunal avoir lancé un projectile sur une voiture de police pendant les troubles. Il était apparemment impliqué dans des émeutes à l'extérieur d'un hôtel de Manchester accueillant des demandeurs d'asile.

La juge, Joanne Hirst, a déclaré que le garçon était plus impliqué dans la violence que tout autre defendant, "que ce soit adulte ou enfant", qui est apparu devant le tribunal jusqu'à présent. Le garçon de 12 ans, dont le nom ne peut être révélé en raison de son âge, reste en détention. Un verdict est attendu le 2 septembre.

Attaques Contre les Mosquées et les Logements de Réfugiés

During the far-right riots in the UK, mosques and refugee accommodations were among the targets. So far, the police have arrested 927 people and charged 466. Several offenders have already been sentenced to prison terms.

A 41-year-old man was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for his involvement in riots at a hotel near Rotherham, where asylum seekers were housed. An 18-year-old who threw stones at police officers in the city of Darlington and cheered about a hit was sentenced to one and a half years in youth detention.

The British government expressed satisfaction that the situation has recently calmed down. However, they remain vigilant and will not be complacent, a government spokesperson said. They praised the swift response of the justice system. Prime Minister Keir Starmer canceled his summer vacation due to the riots and the response of the authorities, the spokesperson said. According to the industry body UK Hospitality, the riots caused a significant drop in turnover in the hospitality sector.

Motive de l'Attaquant Inconnu

The riots followed a stabbing incident in Southport where three girls were killed and several children were injured. Initially, social media claimed that the suspect was an illegal immigrant with a Muslim name. However, the police clarified that both claims are false. The suspected attacker was born in Wales to Rwandan immigrants.

The attacker targeted a holiday dance course and stabbed children and instructors. Besides the nine-year-old, a seven-year-old and a six-year-old girl also died. Several people were injured but have since been discharged from the hospital. A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the time of the incident. The motive of the suspected attacker is still unknown.

Right-wing riots kept the country on edge for days. Incidents included attacks on security forces, asylum seeker accommodations, mosques, and businesses. Thousands of police officers were deployed, with dozens injured. The situation has since eased, but the government remains "on high alert," according to a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. "Our work is not done until people feel safe in their communities."

