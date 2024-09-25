Les préparatifs sont en cours par les forces armées israéliennes pour une éventuelle opération au Liban, selon la déclaration du chef de l'armée.

Avions de chasse survolent le ciel, nous avons attaqué toute la journée, a informé les troupes du chef militaire d'Israël, Herzi Halevi, alors qu'ils se tenaient près de la frontière nord du pays avec le Liban.

"C'est pour préparer le terrain pour votre éventuelle entrée et pour affaiblir davantage le Hezbollah", a expliqué Halevi.

Le but de l'invasion est de permettre aux dizaines de milliers d'Israéliens qui ont dû fuir leurs foyers en raison des conflits frontaliers dans la partie nord du pays de retourner chez eux, a déclaré Halevi.

"Pour y parvenir, nous préparons un plan d'opération", a-t-il déclaré. "Cela signifie que vos bottes militaires, vos bottes tactiques, fouleront le sol ennemi, dans des villages que le Hezbollah a transformés en grandes bases militaires."

Entrer au Liban démontra aux autres la puissance d'une force compétente, aguerrie et expérimentée, a révélé Halevi.

Ces commentaires suivent l'escalade des frappes aériennes d'Israël au Liban et l'abattage d'un missile que le Hezbollah a affirmé être destiné aux quartiers généraux du Mossad près de Tel-Aviv - marquant la première fois que le Hezbollah a tenté une telle infiltration profonde dans le territoire israélien.

Plus tôt, l-IDF a annoncé la mobilisation de deux brigades de réserve en raison du conflit avec le Hezbollah. Dans le nord, le général en chef d'Israël, Ori Gordin, a mis en garde l'armée d'être complètement préparée pour les opérations.

Le Premier ministre israélien Benjamin Netanyahu a déclaré que son pays ne se reposerait pas tant que les résidents du nord ne pourraient pas retourner chez eux.

"Je ne peux pas tout révéler de ce que nous faisons, mais je peux vous assurer : nous sommes résolus à ramener nos résidents du nord en toute sécurité chez eux", a déclaré Netanyahu, alors qu'Israël menait des frappes aériennes agressives sur des cibles du Hezbollah au Liban.

"We are striking blows at Hezbollah that they did not anticipate. We do it with strength, we do it with cunning. Allow me to assure you, we will not rest until they return home," he added.

Israel has significantly boosted its attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon this month, shifting focus from its almost year-long conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Last week, Israel made the safe return of northern residents a clear war objective. The next day, explosions rocked pagers belonging to Hezbollah militants across Lebanon. The day after, Hezbollah walkie-talkies also exploded. The twin attacks killed numerous individuals and left thousands injured.

Israel did not admit responsibility for the attacks, but did claim credit for an airstrike in southern Beirut the following day, which killed the leader of Hezbollah's Radwan Force, Ibrahim Aqil. This week, another airstrike in Beirut took the life of Ibrahim Qubaisi, a senior Hezbollah official who oversaw the group's missile units.

Struggling to recover from the most severe blows to its military structure in history, Hezbollah retaliated, launching hundreds of missiles into Israel over the past week. However, Israel's relentless escalations seem to have pushed the group back on its heels.

"You will enter stronger and far more experienced than they are", Halevi told troops Wednesday. "You will go in, destroy the enemy there, and utterly annihilate their infrastructure. These are the actions that will enable us to safely return the residents of the north later on."

The military operation in Lebanon is aimed at weakening Hezbollah's presence in the Middle East, as Halevi explained. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been targeting Hezbollah's military bases in Lebanon, due to their proximity to Israeli borders.

