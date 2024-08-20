Les forces de l'ordre démantèlent une vaste communauté de contre-culture dans le Harz

Ce groupe, qui a un faible pour la nature, souhaite simplement se détendre autour d'un feu de camp. Malheureusement, ils décident d'installer leur camp dans une réserve naturelle, ce qui ne plaît pas aux forces de l'ordre allemandes.

La police a dû intervenir et disperser une grande foule dans le Harz lundi matin, prétendument organisée par des centaines de membres de la fameuse "Famille Arc-en-ciel", selon les informations de NDR. L'intervention a empêché l'allumage d'un grand feu dans la réserve naturelle boisée pour célébrer la pleine lune et leur rassemblement.

"Le risque d'incendie de forêt est réel, malgré les récentes pluies", a averti le responsable de la sécurité de Göttingen, Marlies Dornieden, lundi soir. Le Dr Alexander Saipa, administrateur du comté, a ajouté : "Le camping dans la réserve naturelle est strictement interdit. Cela s'applique à tout le monde, y compris aux followers de la 'Famille Arc-en-ciel'". Malheureusement, tous les participants n'ont pas tenu compte des avertissements.

Le comté de Goslar avait déjà annoncé une importante opération pendant le week-end. Des centaines d'officiers de police ont été déployés pour convaincre le groupe pacifique mais déterminé de quitter la zone. Les véhicules garés à la sauvette ont été remorqués, et les tentes ont été enlevées.

"Laisser aucune trace"

L'évacuation s'est dérouléemostly without incidents, but many of those involved were not willing to leave the camp voluntarily. In the end, law enforcement had to physically remove several participants. Before this, the county had attempted to find a mutual solution, but the talks were unsuccessful.

According to media reports, many of those gathered in the forest did not see themselves as a threat to the forest. A participant quoted in the "Harzkurier" said that the fireplaces were well-secured and that there was a large water supply.

A person interviewed by the "Bild" newspaper also expressed surprise at the police operation: "Every newcomer receives an instruction, private fires are forbidden." The usual large fire would be replaced by a smaller one. Another participant told "Bild": "We love nature, we leave no trace. Because we take not only our own waste, but also the waste that has been there for a long time."

Followers of the "Rainbow Family" meet once a year at a secluded location. The movement originated in the USA, where thousands often gather at these events. Their decentralized structure often leads to friction with authorities, as they cannot find any contact persons or responsible individuals to address.

Despite the group's emphasis on leaving no trace and responsible fire practices, setting up camp in a wildlife reserve violates German law. To prevent environmental damage and potential wildfires, the authorities took necessary measures to ensure the protection of the environment.

