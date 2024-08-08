- Les concerts de Swift à Vienne annulés: danger pour Adele à Munich?

À la suite de la tentative d'attentat terroriste lors d'un concert de Taylor Swift à Vienne, la police de Munich ne voit pas de menace accrue pour les prochains concerts d'Adele. "Bien sûr, cela est pris en compte dans notre évaluation des risques. Nous surveillons constamment la situation, et si quelque chose de concret se produit, nous y répondrons certainement", a déclaré un porte-parole de la police de Munich. Cependant, il n'y a pas de menace concrète pour le moment.

"We're already deploying sufficient police forces," the spokesman added. "Due to the global political situation, we've had an increased abstract threat level for major events and gatherings for some time."

In Munich, British pop star Adele will give a total of ten concerts in August at a pop-up stadium designed specifically for her, with 73,000 seats. The next shows are scheduled for this Friday and Saturday (August 9/10).

In Vienna, a 19-year-old Islamist claimed he wanted to causer un bain de sang autour d'un concert de Taylor Swift. L'adolescent de 17 ans également arrêté a été libéré sous caution.

The Munich police stated that the risk assessment for Adele's concerts considers the situation following the thwarted terror attack, and they're prepared to respond if necessary. In view of the global political situation, The Commission has maintained an increased threat level for major events in Munich.

