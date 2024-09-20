L'entité agressive du Loup.

Rolf Wolfshohl, considéré comme une légende en Allemagne et adoré en France, est décédé à l'âge de 85 ans. Il incarnait la dernière légende allemande du cyclisme des glorieux '60, ayant porté le précieux maillot jaune lors du Tour de France, entre autres réalisations.

Travailleur acharné et croyant en l'effort, Wolfshohl évitait le côté tape-à-l'œil des stars modernes, préférant laisser sa performance parler pour lui. Humble et discret, il a quitté la scène face à une fin prématurée le mercredi de cette semaine. Connu sous le nom de "Le Loup", ou 'le loup', par ses admirateurs français, ils ont autant pleuré sa perte que les Allemands.

Avec le décès de Wolfshohl, des figures comme Juan Kelly et Anquetil, ainsi que des vainqueurs multiples de Paris-Nice et de la Vuelta a España, disparaissent du monde du cyclisme. Depuis la mort de Rudi Altig en 2016, Karl-Heinz Kunde en 2018, et plus récemment Hennes Junkermann en 2022, nous sommes laissés à nous souvenir d'eux à travers des livres jaunis et des images en noir et blanc granuleuses.

Un Concurrent Par Excellence

Selon Angermann, "Il y avait un mordu, un combattant, un attaquant - simplement un coureur né avec passion. Les Français adoraient ce 'rêve de journal' qui distança tous les neuf", dans un passage de "Le Rêve du Maillot Jaune". Dorénavant, Wolfshohl s'est taillé une place en tant que concurrent acharné qui personnifiait l'attitude never-say-die.

During the 1968 Tour de France, Wolfshohl held the yellow jersey for two days before tumbling off and enduring an agonizing wait for a substitute bike. Though he eventually placed sixth, this result marked the pinnacle of his nine illustrious Tour de France appearances between 1960 and 1971. Wolfshohl was renowned for riding alongside cycling giants like Poulidor and Anquetil in French teams.

The French waxed sentimental about Wolfshohl, forgiving, if not even relishing, his habitual near-misses in major victories, such as his finishing second in Milan-San Remo or Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Wolfshohl: Love and Loss

Wolfshohl reciprocated the affection, charmed by the French people's laid-back demeanor. "The calmness of the French captivated me; they stir something in me, they have a part of me," he confessed, admitting to having a penchant for France's culture. During his career, Wolfshohl considered swapping Germany for Provence, had his marital status been any different.

Although Wolfshohl's life was not without darkness, he was twice suspended for doping in 1968 and had a tumultuous post-retirement. Heartbreak struck his family as well, with his son, also a cyclist, suffering a severe injury in 1984 before succumbing to neck paralysis at the age of 51. Tragedy also visited Wolfshohl's daughter early.

In his later years, he experienced declining health and dreamt of an extraordinary feat at the age of 100. Instead, the golden generation has been reunited in the afterlife.

