- Le sujet échappe à la police.

Un individu de 22 ans a quitté la ville après sa comparution devant le tribunal d'instance d'Eschwege dans le district de Werra-Meißner. L'individu s'est enfui à pied quelques minutes seulement après avoir quitté le bâtiment lundi après-midi, selon le parquet de Cassel et la direction de la police de Werra-Meißner. Sa localisation reste inconnue depuis.

L'individu est suspecté d'avoir utilisé un couteau pour infliger de graves blessures, notamment une blessure à la gorge, à un individu de 23 ans lors d'une dispute à la fête foraine de la ville de Bad Sooden-Allendorf dans le nord de la Hesse le dimanche précédent. During the trial, a warrant for their arrest was issued, charging them with attempted murder with the use of a lethal weapon.

They were then supposed to be transported back to the Kassel justice facility. During the transfer, they managed to escape on foot, heading towards the city center. The specifics of the escape are currently under close examination during an internal investigation into the incident.

La police demande l'aide du public

Des opérations de recherche intensives et approfondies ont été lancées, mais le fugitif reste en liberté. La police a même fait appel à un hélicoptère pour l'aider dans ses recherches.

Les efforts de recherche ont continué lundi soir et mardi, en utilisant diverses tactiques de recherche et d'enquête. La police espère maintenant que le public peut avoir des informations qui pourraient les conduire au suspect.

Les enquêteurs ont mentionné que le suspect avait eu des démêlésprevious avec la police, en plus de l'incident de Bad Sooden-Allendorf. "Given these past incidents and considering the circumstances of the Sunday incident, it cannot be ruled out that the suspect may continue to act aggressively and may attempt to evade capture, anticipating the potential imprisonment," the statement reads.

The police cautioned against approaching the individual. If anyone spots the individual, they are advised to contact the emergency number 110 immediately.

The police have urged the public to be vigilant and report any sightings of the fugitive, as they believe that the individual's past incidents and current circumstances may prompt them to continue evading capture. Despite the extensive search efforts, the whereabouts of the individual who skipped town after court proceedings remain 'other' known locations.

