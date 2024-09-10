- Le Sénat lance une réforme du système de prélèvement basé sur la propriété.

Le gouvernement de Hambourg, sous son Sénat rouge-vert, a proposé de réformer l'impôt foncier avec des taux revus. Cette modification, connue sous le nom de loi de ajustement de l'impôt foncier, doit être approuvée par le Parlement en octobre, selon l'annonce du département des impôts. Le nouvel impôt foncier sera dû à partir d'avril 2025. Cette mesure suit une décision de 2018 de la Cour constitutionnelle fédérale déclarant le système d'impôt foncier national précédent inconstitutionnel.

Pour la première fois depuis 2005, les taux d'imposition foncière dans les zones résidentielles (impôt foncier B) à Hambourg passeront de 540 à 975 pour cent, a annoncé l'autorité. Un passage à un taux de 100 pour cent pour l'agriculture et la sylviculture (impôt foncier A) est prévu, remplaçant le taux actuel de 225 pour cent. Un taux d'imposition exceptionnellement élevé de 8 000 pour cent est proposé pour les terrains non construits mais constructibles (impôt foncier C) afin de décourager la spéculation et d'encourager le développement du logement.

L'objectif est que l'impôt foncier révisé conserve son caractère neutre en termes de recettes. Les exonérations individuelles existantes pour les propriétés résidentielles, les zones résidentielles standard, les logements subventionnés ou classés monuments historiques resteront intactes. De plus, la clause de difficulté, applicable Previously only to commercial properties, will now also cover residential properties. The appraisal base for usable space is set at 0.87, while the residential area remains at 0.7.

Le sénateur des finances Andreas Dressel a qualifié la réforme de l'impôt foncier de simple et équitable. Despite anticipating cost transfers due to the system transformation, Dressel has emphasized that the new property tax B, relevant for most residents, remains overall revenue-neutral and in both residential and commercial property zones. A municipality-wide information campaign is scheduled for the fall.

En revanche, la faction de gauche au Parlement de Hambourg considère la réforme comme injuste. According to their budget representative, David Stoop, under the proposed tax rates, the real estate tax burden will significantly increase, particularly on the outskirts where property values have traditionally been more favorable. In some instances, the burden will even multiply. "Commercial operators with larger areas in the outskirts may face a substantial real estate tax burden," Stoop stated.

Stoop attributes this disparity to the lack of differentiation between the two residential areas, failing to accurately reflect the property's value in Hamburg. He also points out that commercial areas are not differentiated at all: "A car repair shop in Bergedorf pays the same per square meter of usable space as a bank on the Ballindamm." Stoop emphasizes that this is unfair and advocates for taxation that is more closely tied to market value.

Based on previous examples from the tax department, owners of a 100 square meter single-family home in a prime location with a plot size of 1,000 square meters will now pay 731 euros annually. In a normal location, the annual payment would amount to 646 euros. For a 100 square meter apartment in a normal location, 353 euros would be due. Tenants are indirectly affected as landlords can pass on the payment increase as ancillary costs. Hamburg currently collects around 510 million euros in real estate tax annually, with an expected collection volume remaining roughly the same.

