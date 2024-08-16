- Le procès pour tir de voiture - acte d'accusation lu

Au procès pour des coups de feu tirés depuis une voiture en mouvement, l'acte d'accusation a été lu au début de l'audience au tribunal régional de Stuttgart. Un homme de 25 ans est accusé de tentative de meurtre. Il est soupçonné d'avoir, avec des personnes initialement inconnues, blessé une femme de 21 ans en tirant des coups de feu. L'affaire est believed to be connected to the series of violent incidents in the Stuttgart area.

Au début du procès, le défendeur n'a fait aucun commentaire. Il était initialement supposé que le Turc était pleinement responsable. Selon le tribunal, aucun rapport psychiatrique ne sera établi.

Seven shots were fired during the February 2023 incident, according to the public prosecutor's office. The target of the attackers in the car was an eight-person group outside a shisha bar in Eislingen/Fils in the district of Göppingen. In the so-called drive-by shooting, the woman was seriously injured by a shot to the leg.

Investigators believe the crime is connected to a two-year-long feud between two groups in the Stuttgart region, involving numerous shootings, threats, and brawls. Further trial dates are set until at least the end of January.

The prosecution presented the indictment against the defendant at the trial. The woman, who was the victim of the drive-by shooting, was specifically mentioned in the indictment by the prosecution.

Lire aussi: