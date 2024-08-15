- Le nouveau drame d'amour Emily à Paris continue

Paris dans le passé, mais pour ceux qui souhaitent se plonger dans des images romantiques de la France, le conte de fées d'Emily est prêt à être diffusé sur Netflix à partir du jeudi 15 août. Avec ses décors kitsch, ses tenues discutables et ses histoires d'amour compliquées à revendre, la saison 4 d'Emily in Paris est de retour, du moins pour la première partie.

Lily Collins revient en tant que jeune ambitieuse chargée de marketing, Emily, qui arrive de Chicago et tombe amoureuse de la ville et de son charme français après un premier choc culturel. Collins décrit cette nouvelle saison comme "la saison de la vulnérabilité". Les fans peuvent s'attendre à des scènes chaotiques et des crises émotionnelles, comme elle l'a révélé à "InStyle". Jusqu'à présent, tout est dramatique.

"Triangles, cercles, carrés" : les histoires d'amour se compliquent-elles encore plus ?

Dans la nouvelle saison, Emily, qui a commencé la série en tant qu'ingénue naïve, apparaît plus confiante et même un peu audacieuse. Cependant, ne vous attendez pas à trop de passion brûlante, car Collins met en garde : "Triangles, cercles, carrés - la géométrie de l'amour est plus forte que jamais cette année". Après qu'Emily ait peut-être eu des relations sexuelles en dehors de la chambre pour la première fois, elle réalise rapidement qu'elle a besoin de limites claires - et d'une couverture sur son lit.

Le créateur de la série, Darren Star, vise à montrer plus de la vie quotidienne dans les nouveaux épisodes de la série souvent critiquée pour son manque de réalisme et de romantisme. Des photos Preliminary suggest that Emily will experience her first Paris winter - naturally, in no less extravagant outfits than in previous seasons. Why else would co-producer Collins and stylist Marylin Fitoussi have prepared more than 80 looks?

Emily still torn between Gabriel and Alfie

The big question on many fans' minds is how Emily's love life will evolve after the explosive finale of season three. Camille (Camille Razat) called off her spontaneous wedding to her long-term boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) - partly due to her belief that he has feelings for Emily. Since the series began, Emily and Gabriel have been circling each other, unable to make a relationship work.

Whether Gabriel's chances with Emily improve after Camille's pregnancy revelation remains to be seen. Producer Star tells "Deadline": "Maybe Emily and Gabriel aren't meant to be, at least not in the near future." And regarding Emily's previous partner, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Star says, "I think he won't play a big romantic role, but that doesn't mean he's gone." Camille and Emily's best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park), could also face emotional rollercoasters.

Emily in Rome instead of Paris

A true change comes with the episodes in the fall. "Even though Emily's heart remains loyal to Paris, her life will take unexpected turns this season: Don't be surprised if she takes Roman holidays," Collins teased last year. After living like a god in France, will Emily now experience La Dolce Vita? And will she go to Italy alone, with male company, or meet a new potential love interest there?

Even though the themes and characters of the hit series remain the same in Season Four, the show once again offers light-hearted entertainment and escape from everyday life in ten episodes. Compared to previous seasons, there are more storylines that don't directly involve Emily, allowing for more character development for smaller roles. Serious topics like abuse of power are touched upon, albeit in a digestible manner. And, alongside the romantic entanglements, a few not-so-small lies keep things tense and dramatic.

