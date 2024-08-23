Le mécontentement et les paris conduisent à l'activation du système d'alerte de Smart Band

Le gaming devient plus captivant à mesure que l'immersion augmente, et cette captation provient souvent des émotions qui émergent pendant le jeu. Une entreprise basée en France, nommée OVOMIND, a poussé cette idée plus loin en créant un bracelet qui prétend mesurer ces émotions pour mieux servir à la fois les joueurs et les développeurs.

Alors que les jeux vidéo sont principalement conçus pour le divertissement, les échecs répétés ou les défaites constantes dans les combats en ligne peuvent entraîner des sentiments de frustration et de stress. Pour y remédier, OVOMIND a conçu un bracelet qui interprète prétendument les émotions du joueur. Cet appareil pourrait aider les individus à gérer leurs sautes d'humeur pendant le jeu et les développeurs à équilibrer leurs jeux pour un plaisir optimal des joueurs.

Cependant, il est important de noter que le bracelet ne mesure pas littéralement les émotions ; il les décode. Il le fait en analysant des facteurs tels que le rythme cardiaque, la température corporelle et la transpiration (microtranspirations) du porteur de la smartband noire élégante.

During a demonstration at Gamescom, the test subject will be subjected to the horror game "Dead Shadows", a co-development by OVOMIND. In this game, set in an old, dilapidated factory, the player searches for a missing friend in first-person perspective. As the player continues, they realize that the abandoned mannequins have come to life and are now hunting them down.

Every corner conceals fear. The intense visual and auditory jump scares common in the horror genre cause a racing heart, releasing adrenaline and triggering microtranspirations. The app records these real-time fluctuations in emotion and maps them out, pinpointing the current dominant emotion. Developers can then relate specific game scenarios to these emotions.

Dynamic Narrative

In the case of a horror video game like "Dead Shadows", the smartphone display predominantly displays "alert". However, joy, anger, and frustration are also detectable. An advanced AI connects these game segments with the heatmap. Developers can examine how narrative and visual/auditory elements affect players, allowing them to modify them for improved game development. This results in dynamic storytelling shaped by the emotions of the players.

Beyond helping developers, OVOMIND's wristband aims to benefit individual gamers as well. It could function as a tool for anger management, alerting the user when frustration and frustration with a game reaches excessive levels. The total cost for the wristband, app, and "Dead Shadows" game is estimated to be around 100 euros, making it an affordable option. The product is set to hit the market next year, aiming to deliver even more immersive gaming experiences.

