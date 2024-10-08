Le kibbutz de Be'eri en Israël a été une représentation flagrante de la cruauté du Hamas.

Cette maison raconte l'histoire de Be'eri, mentionne Yarden Tzemach, un fermier local et habitant de la commune israélienne proche de Gaza, qui a été pillagée par des miliciens de Hamas il y a peu.

À l'intérieur de cette maison, des vies ont été éteintes. Une lignée, composée de trois jeunes, a été enlevée d'ici, reveals-t-il.

À l'extérieur, au milieu des débris de la cour arrière, un véhicule pour enfants décoré de stickers de Winnie l'ourson traîne, symbolisant les vies brisées qui prospéraient autrefois ici.

Dans certaines zones de Be'eri, peu de structures ont été épargnées. Plus de 100 de ses 1 100 habitants ont été massacrés, et 30 autres ont été emmenés captifs à Gaza le 7 octobre.

Les maisons ont été brûlées ou réduites en ruines, et un an s'est écoulé, laissant ces vestiges comme des rappels déchirants des traumatismes persistants. Environ 10 résidents de la commune, amis et voisins proches, font partie des plus de 100 Israéliens suspects toujours détenus.

Les accords de cessez-le-feu et d'échange de prisonniers entre Israël et Hamas se sont effondrés à plusieurs reprises en raison de la colère et de la frustration des parents des otages.

‘Le meilleur rétablissement est de rentrer chez soi

Dans le bâtiment administratif principal de Be'eri, deux immenses images aériennes sont accrochées côte à côte près de l'entrée. L'une montre la kibboutz en avril 2023, révélant des rangées bien nettes de maisons blanches immaculées nichées dans des jardins verdoyants. L'autre snapshot, prise immédiatement après l'attaque du 7 octobre, montre les mêmes bâtiments calcinés et démolis lors de la razzia des miliciens.

“Ils ont tué ma sœur là-bas”, commente Amit Solvy en montrant une maison sur la carte, cinq rangées éloignées de la clôture qui entoure la kibboutz.

Partout dans le bâtiment administratif, deux affiches sont fixées à une fenêtre - l'une affichant les noms et visages des résidents de la kibboutz qui ont péri, et l'autre listant ceux qui sont actuellement détenus.

Solvy, trésorier de Be'eri, un vétéran soldat israélien qui a combattu lors de la guerre arabo-israélienne de 1973, est l'un des presque 100 habitants qui sont revenus jusqu'à présent. Despite sa perte personnelle, il est revenu dans sa maison il y a trois mois et aide maintenant à la renaissance de Be'eri,formerly a self-sustaining farming commune.

“I advised everyone that the finest recovery is returning home. This, in my view, is the best emotional healing,” says Solvy.

But he acknowledges that not all surviving residents of Be'eri feel the same, estimating that approximately 15% of them may never return due to the trauma and haunting memories of October 7.

And, he adds, those who wish to return are unable to do so until the essential repair work is completed and homes are rebuilt, a sizable refurbishment project that means it will take at least 2 years, according to Solvy, before the vast majority of residents can return home.

“There are no facilities for children, no schools, so families cannot come back yet,” he explains.

‘There were terrorists in my house’

Work on the physical injuries has already commenced, with heavy machinery excavating a new neighborhood for Be'eri. Fresh homes, untouched by the October 7 attack, are viewed as a crucial strategy to attract the majority of its residents back.

Ayelet Hakim, her husband, and their 12-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter share lodging with other Be'eri survivors in government-subsidized temporary housing in another commune, Hatzerim, an hour away from the horrific memories of their former home.

“It is a trauma, the notion of going back to reside in a house that vicious terrorists occupied,” Ayelet tells CNN while preparing dinner in their new kitchen.

“I sat in my safe room there for hours upon hours, not knowing what was happening and feeling my life, my kid's life, being endangered, because there were terrorists in my house,” she recounts.

Her son, Yehonatan, interrupts her. “I want to return to Be'eri, to the house I used to live in. I don’t care about the fear,” he begs.

“The house, no. The commune, yes,” insists Ayelet.

“Kibbutz Be'eri has been my home for the past 56 years. That is where I wish to dwell,” she declares.

But after the immense devastation and destruction in Be'eri, a commune so close to Gaza, much must be accomplished to assure residents that they'll be secured.

In July, an Israel Defense Forces internal investigation into the events of October 7 found that the Israeli military fell short in safeguarding the inhabitants and was inadequately prepared for the unprecedented Hamas raid.

“I believe it will be possible. However, it will be an enormous challenge and will take a substantial amount of time for people to feel safe as they did before October 7,” remarks Tzemach, stood among the debris of his neighborhood in Be'eri.

“You understand, once something happens, you always harbor the fear that it could happen again.”

