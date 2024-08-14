Le jury entend les preuves du procès d'une femme blanche qui a tué son voisin noir au milieu d'un différend sur des enfants jouant dehors.

(CNN) — Un jury de Floride a entendu des preuves pour une deuxième journée dans le procès en homicide involontaire de Susan Lorincz, une femme blanche de 60 ans accusée d'avoir tiré mortellement sur une mère noire non armée lors d'une dispute en cours concernant les enfants du quartier qui jouaient près de sa maison.

Le jury doit déterminer si Lorincz était justifiée en vertu des lois controversées de l'État sur la légitime défense lorsqu'elle a tiré à travers la porte d'entrée de son appartement du centre de la Floride en juin dernier et a tué Ajike "AJ" Owens, qui frappait à la porte de Lorincz.

Lorincz est accusée d'homicide involontaire avec une arme à feu et d'agression et a plaidé non coupable. Elle encourt jusqu'à 30 ans de prison si elle est reconnue coupable, selon le bureau du procureur d'État Bill Gladson.

Mercredi, le jury a entendu le témoignage du détective Ryan Stith du bureau du shérif du comté de Marion, le principal enquêteur de l'affaire. Les procureurs ont demandé à Stith de lire une lettre que Lorincz aurait écrite aux enfants d'Owens après qu'il lui eut annoncé qu'elle serait inculpée dans la mort d'Owens.

"Je suis tellement, tellement désolée pour votre perte", a déclaré Stith à la cour. "Je n'ai jamais voulu tuer votre mère. J'étais terrifiée à l'idée que votre mère me tue. J'ai tiré par peur."

Devant le tribunal, Pamala Dias, la mère d'Owens, a déclaré aux reporters qu'elle avait eu du mal à garder son calme pendant le procès.

"Difficile" est un euphémisme pour décrire ce que je ressens, a déclaré Dias. "La quantité d'émotions, le dégoût, l'angoisse, la douleur - de m'asseoir là, littéralement à quelques pieds de la femme qui a pris la vie de ma fille... Je dois puiser dans ma force, ma foi pour tout garder ensemble."

Les enfants d'Owens devraient témoigner pendant le procès, mais ils n'étaient pas présents au tribunal mercredi. Dias a déclaré aux reporters que les enfants se sentaient "angoissés" et qu'elle souhaitait qu'ils n'aient pas à revivre le jour où leur mère a été tuée.

"Mais si c'est ce qu'il faut pour obtenir justice, alors c'est ce que nous devons faire", a-t-elle déclaré. "Ils sont également impatients de voir la justice rendre son verdict, de voir Susan derrière les barreaux."

Lorincz a peu montré d'émotions lorsque les procureurs ont montré aux jurés des heures de vidéos d'interrogatoires de police après le tir.

Dans la vidéo, Lorincz a déclaré aux détectives qu'elle avait Previously argued with Owens about her children playing loudly and leaving toys outside her home. But, she told police the situation escalated on June 2, 2023, after she confronted the children about the noise and threw their roller skates.

Lorincz told detectives she called the police that evening to report that neighborhood children had threatened to kill her. She said dispatchers told her to lock her door and that officers were on the way.

But before police could arrive, Lorincz told detectives Owens began "banging on my door" and saying, "I'm going to kill you."

"She bangs so hard it looked like my door was going to fly off," Lorincz said in the video. "And I just, I panicked and I was like, 'Oh my god, she's really going to kill me this time.' You know? And so, I don't even remember picking the gun up, I just remember shooting."

In court Wednesday, Stith testified his investigation did not reveal wood splinters or extensive damage to Lorincz's door frame.

Jurors were also shown video of a second interrogation, filmed days later, where detectives asked Lorincz if she had researched Florida’s self-defense laws, specifically the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law, prior to the shooting. Florida’s law allows people to meet “force with force” if they believe they or someone else is in danger of being seriously harmed by an assailant.

In that footage, Lorincz tells detectives she’d seen an article on the topic earlier in the day saying, “They had it up on Facebook.”

“Susan, I think you know the reason why I’m asking that question. You’re smart, OK,” Stith begins to say, but Lorincz cuts him off.

“Oh hell no. No. Absolutely– I know what you’re thinking, that I looked up the laws so that I could do something. No,” she says. “Absolutely not.”

Detectives later informed Lorincz that only two minutes had elapsed between the 911 call where she reports children were trespassing, and the second 911 call she made to inform dispatchers that she shot a woman banging on her door.

“From everything I’ve seen, it doesn’t rise to the level for you to justify shooting through a closed door and with a firearm, OK? And I think you know that that wasn’t reasonable, what you did,” a detective says in the video.

In opening statements on Tuesday, defense attorney Morris Carranza told jurors Lorincz was fearful that Owens would harm her, The Associated Press reported.

Carranza said Lorincz believed “in her mind, in her soul and in her core that she had no choice” but to shoot.

