Le fils de la princesse héritière norvégienne arrêté

Marius Borg Høiby, le fils aîné de la princesse héritière norvégienne, a été arrêté par la police dimanche. Le jeune homme de 27 ans est soupçonné d'avoir agressé une femme. Le palais n'a pas encore commenté l'incident.

Le fils aîné de la princesse héritière norvégienne Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby, a été arrêté dimanche soir suite à une altercation présumée violente. Le portail norvégien "Voir et entendre" rapporte cette information.

Une femme dans la vingtaine qui se trouvait dans un appartement à Oslo est supposée être la victime. Le fils de la princesse héritière, âgé de 27 ans, est soupçonné d'avoir agressé la jeune femme "physiquement et psychologiquement". Elle a été ensuite conduite à l'hôpital, où un traumatisme crânien a été diagnostiqué. L'identité de la femme n'est pas connue.

Borg Høiby a été placé en détention et a passé environ 30 heures en garde à vue. During his detention, a routine blood test was reportedly carried out to determine if the son of the Crown Princess was under the influence of drugs. Since his release, the 27-year-old is said to be staying at the residence of the Crown Prince family in Skaugum. The royal court has not commented on the case.

The family of the Crown Prince is said to have been shocked and disbelieving at the news of the incident, according to Norwegian media. Charges of assault have been brought against Borg Høiby, according to "See and Hear".

Lawyer for Borg Høiby, Øyvind Bratlien, confirmed the charges to Norwegian daily "Dagbladet". "The charge is assault, which is the lowest form of violence according to the law. Neither my client nor I are informed about the full content of the case and he has not yet made a statement on my advice," said Bratlien.

Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Mette-Marit were originally supposed to travel together to the Olympic Games in Paris. The heir apparent attended the event, but his wife decided not to make the trip.

