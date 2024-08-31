- Le départ rouge de Rapp et la déception de début: Kiel subit une défaite 0-2 face à Wolfsburg

Marcel Rapp a reconnu Ralph Hasenhüttl malgré la défaite douloureuse lors de son premier match de Bundesliga contre Holstein Kiel. Hasenhüttl a reçu un carton rouge dans les dernières minutes de la défaite 0:2 contre VfL Wolfsburg pour avoir pénétré dans la zone d'entraîneur de l'équipe adverse. Hasenhüttl a admis qu'il ignorait cette règle, révélant qu'il avait auparavant arpenté la zone adverse sans conséquence. Rapp a même remercié Hasenhüttl pour cette liberté précédente. Le préparateur de gardiens de l'équipe adverse, Pascal Formann, a également reçu un carton rouge lors de cette rencontre mouvementée.

Rapp sur le carton rouge : "J'ignorais cette règle"

Le remplaçant Jann-Fiete Arp a tenté de récupérer le ballon près du banc des visiteurs et a été impliqué dans une altercation avec des joueurs de Wolfsburg, selon Rapp. "Je me suis approché, j'ai demandé le ballon, puis l'arbitre m'a montré un carton rouge", a-t-il protesté. "Plus tard, l'arbitre m'a informé que les entraîneurs n'ont pas le droit d'entrer dans la zone d'entraîneur adverse. Je ne connaissais pas cette règle non plus."

La défaite imméritée des Kielers face à la ruse de Wolfsburg a éclipsé le match important. Wolfsburg a gâché la fête, marquant le premier match de Bundesliga organisé à Schleswig-Holstein. Après deux matches, les nouveaux venus du Nord sont toujours sans victoire.

Les visiteurs expérimentés de la Bundesliga semblaient plus calmes que l'équipe novice de Kiel. Après un début courageux de Kiel, Maximilian Arnold (27') et Sebastiaan Bornauw (30') ont marqué sur coups de pied arrêtés, assombrissant l'ambiance enflammée parmi les supporters passionnés. Le stade Holstein était rempli de 15 034 spectateurs.

"We need to better defend set pieces," Rapp criticized. "We should learn," he added. Hasenhüttl applauded his team for successfully navigating into the opposing half with simple techniques. "We are very satisfied," the Austrian said.

Stadium undergoing changes

Earlier in the week, Holstein made improvements to and within the stadium, addressing DFL licensing requirements including new cameras and upgraded floodlights. The stadium is scheduled for renovation starting from autumn 2025.

Despite the absence of a new arena, fans eagerly anticipated the first Bundesliga home game. Blue jerseys dominated the city. Prior to the Bundesliga debut, Rapp spoke of a "historic game." Hasenhüttl also warned of the "special atmosphere" surrounding the "historic encounter." However, Wolfsburg aimed to quickly put an end to the blue-and-white celebration.

The northern team initially refused to let Wolfsburg dominate, starting the game with vigor. Shuto Machino (12') had the first good opportunity, but hit the target. Wolfsburg found their footing and dulled the initial excitement.

Wolfsburg takes the lead

The guests elevated their performance - putting an end to the initial excitement. Patrick Wimmer missed a close-range shot, but captain Arnold scored from a free kick around 25 meters away. Bornauw followed by heading in another goal from a set piece.

Just before half-time, the Lower Saxony side suffered a setback: Croatian Lovro Majer was injured in a foul and retreating, with BVB loanee Salih Özcan taking his place. Özcan had been loaned to Holstein earlier.

The second half remained intense with occasional scoring opportunities for both teams. However, the Kielers were unable to threaten enough to get close to equalizing.

Rapp mentioned that he enjoyed their previous meetings with Holstein, stating, "I have always enjoyed visiting Holstein as a coach, even before this Bundesliga season." During the post-match press conference, when asked about Hasenhüttl's red card, Rapp expressed sympathy, saying, "It's unfortunate that such a passionate coach like Hasenhüttl received a red card due to not being aware of the rules regarding the opposing coaching area, especially considering his past experiences at Holstein."

