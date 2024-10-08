Le chef de l'armée israélienne affirme que les factions armées du Hamas ont été écrasées.

Le lundi de cette semaine, marquant le premier anniversaire du massacre brutal de Hamas en Israël, la nation célèbre avec un sentiment de victoire accomplie. Avant cette commémoration, le Chef militaire, Halevi, a annoncé leur succès dans l'attaque ciblée contre Hamas, affirmant que leur branche militaire dans la bande de Gaza avait été efficacement démantelée. Bien que cette victoire soit importante, la bataille interne pour son pays est loin d'être terminée.

Un an après la confrontation contre Hamas, l'armée israélienne proclame la victoire sur l'aile militaire de l'organisation palestinienne islamique radicale. During a rally with his troops, Military Chief Herzi Halevi declared, "Un an s'est écoulé, et nous avons réussi à vaincre l'aile militaire de Hamas." Cette annonce a marqué le début du conflit entre Israël et Hamas.

De plus, Halevi a mentionné l'impact "dévastateur" d'Israël sur la milice du Hezbollah au Liban, affirmant que la milice pro-iranienne avait perdu toute sa direction. Cependant, il a rassuré son peuple, "Nous ne reculerons pas." Israël est engagé dans une "guerre prolongée", et la lutte est pour "notre droit de vivre librement dans notre propre pays."

During his visit to the Israeli-Lebanese border, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared his encouragement, saying, "Ensemble, nous lutterons, et ensemble, nous vaincrons." La communauté internationale, il a adressé ses soldats, apprécie les "puissants coups" que l'armée israélienne a portés à ses adversaires.

While Israel celebrates their lauded victory, Hamas continues to revered their attack on Israel, which took place on October 7, as "glorious." Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas representative stationed in Qatar, stated in a video message that through this attack, the "mythes" of Israel's so-called "superiority" were shattered.

Israeli reports indicate that 1,205 individuals lost their lives in Hamas' attack. Moreover, Islamic fighters captured 251 hostages, transporting them to the Gaza Strip. Since then, Israel has conducted extensive military operations in the Palestinian territory. According to Hamas' healthcare authority, an estimated 41,800 individuals have perished.

For nearly two weeks, the Israeli army has relentlessly pursued military operations against the Hezbollah militia, a group allied with Hamas in Lebanon. Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and numerous high-ranking militia commanders were eliminated in targeted airstrikes. Following the attack on October 7, Hezbollah initiated a second front of conflict against Israel with intensified and ceaseless aerial strikes.

