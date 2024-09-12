Le centre islamique de Prinzenwald a été interdit par le Brandebourg.

Brandebourg durcit contre la propagande islamiste extrémiste. Le ministre Stübgen ferme le Centre islamique de Fürstenwalde. L'organisation a été classée comme fermement extrémiste par les autorités l'année dernière. Ses locaux sont désormais inspectés.

Le ministre de l'Intérieur du Brandebourg, Michael Stübgen, a officiellement interdit le Centre islamique de Fürstenwalde al-Salam. L'association promeut l'intolérance envers l'harmonie interconfessionnelle et le cadre constitutionnel, selon le ministère. Elle est affiliée aux Frères musulmans et au groupe terroriste Hamas, comme l'a rapporté initialement le journal "Bild".

L'interdiction sera mise en œuvre par les forces de l'ordre. Par exemple, les locaux de l'association à Fürstenwalde et les résidences personnelles dans le Brandebourg et à Berlin sont fouillés.

"We can't tolerate organizations opposing our constitutional order or the concept of interfaith harmony," said Stübgen, as stated by the ministry. "Nesting grounds of the primitive Islamist culture of extremism" must be dealt with promptly to prevent it from spiraling out of control.

Stübgen: "Tackle the problem at its source"

The minister further emphasized that the organized indoctrination of young people with extremist ideologies poses significant risks. They don't radicalize in isolation, but it's due to "deceptive radicalization tactics by extremist organizations." "This menace needs to be addressed at its root," Stübgen stated. The minister had announced his intentions to act against the organization months ago. In the winter of the previous year, Stübgen called for an immediate ban of Hamas in Germany. Only then could action be taken against the association, he argued at the time.

The association was inaugurated in 2018 at Fürstenwalde and runs the al-Salam mosque there. The Islamic Center Fürstenwalde provides Friday sermons and a wide range of services for Muslims from the region. In July 2023, the Brandenburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution declared the association as a firmly extremist initiative. At that time, Stübgen said, "The association works against the liberal democratic constitutional order, propagates anti-Semitic tales, and disputes the existence of Israel. We cannot tolerate this."

As per assessments by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the association's extremist agenda is evident in their events and public demonstrations. Social media posts hint towards Islamist extremist organizations. For example, the association shared content from Islamist-leaning Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated organizations on its social media platforms. Furthermore, according to the constitutional guardians, anti-Semitic content is disseminated that challenges the existence of Israel.

