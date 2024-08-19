- Le calme qui précède la turbulence, peut-être?

Célébrité de la télé-réalité Elena Miras (32 ans) rejoint "La Jungle des Légendes" le troisième jour, soulevant les sourcils chez les téléspectateurs de RTL

L'entrée de Miras dans "Je suis une célébrité... Le showdown de la jungle des légendes" a suscité des préoccupations chez les téléspectateurs de longue date en raison de sa célèbre querelle avec sa camarade de participation Danni Büchner (46 ans). Leur animosité remonte à la saison 2020 de "Je suis une célébrité... Faites-moi sortir d'ici !", où elles se sont disputées publiquement. Cependant, à la grande surprise de tous, elles ont réussi à maintenir la paix jusqu'à présent dans cette actuelle aventure sud-africaine - s'agit-il d'une trêve temporaire ou d'un prélude à plus de drama ?

Les échanges verbaux des légendes de la jungle

À son entrée dans la compétition, Miras a eu un désaccord avec la concurrente Georgina Fleur (34 ans) concernant l'attribution des lits partagés. Cela a été suivi d'un échange houleux entre la cheffe d'équipe Hanka Rackwitz (55 ans) et Miras. Plus tard, Miras a partagé ses sentiments en déclarant : "Mon patron ici, c'est personne", en réponse à ce qu'elle percevait comme un sermon de Rackwitz. Mais qu'est-ce qui a conduit à la rupture entre Miras et Büchner ?

Elena Miras accuse Danni Büchner d'un incident de bain

During the 14th season of "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!", both women participated in the challenge known as "Hot Seat". Büchner's task was to identify objects contained in various vessels and describe them to Miras. However, when Büchner made an error, it resulted in Miras diving into a foul-smelling concoction. Miras subsequently blamed Büchner for her misfortune.

"She doesn't acknowledge her mistake. Once someone lets me down, that's it for me. I don't think she's genuine, but we'll all soon find out more about that," Miras voiced her thoughts in a jungle phone call following their argument.

Even during the big reunions, tensions between the two remained unresolved. "The one to my left, I have nothing more to say to," Miras famously remarked, gesturing towards Büchner.

La Jungle des Légendes, juste une trêve temporaire ?

Given this tumultuous history, the cordial exchanges between Miras and Büchner at "I'm a Celebrity... Showdown of the Jungle Legends" have left viewers baffled. Despite Miras' bed swap proposal causing a stir, Büchner responded by offering, "Let's just swap then." The resulting hug between the two jungle legends added to the confounding situation.

However, peace isn't the only sentiment that should be taken at face value. Even calm contestant Mola Adebisi (51) has noted, "I think this is just a strategic ceasefire for now." And addressing her friendly treatment of Miras over the phone, Büchner admitted, "Yes, they say, 'Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.'"

Despite his reputation as a man of many talents, He was not known for his diplomatic skills in past reality shows. However, his interactions with Danni Büchner during their time in "Legends Jungle Camp" have shown a surprising change in behavior.

