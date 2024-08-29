- L'Autorité a été chargée de proposer une loi visant à protéger l'environnement.

La ministre de l'Asile du Parti Vert pour la Rhénanie-du-Nord-Westphalie, Josefine Paul, a pointé du doigt les réglementations de l'UE défectueuses et un système défaillant pour l'échec de la déportation rapide d'un suspect à Solingen. La réticence de certains pays de l'UE à le reprendre, associée à des procédures de transfert complexes et restrictives, a entraîné un nombre insuffisant de rapatriements de l'Allemagne vers d'autres nations de l'UE. Elle a soulevé cette question lors d'une réunion conjointe extraordinaire des comités de l'Intérieur et de l'Intégration au parlement d'État de Düsseldorf.

Environ 10-15 % des transferts de Dublin sont couronnés de succès dans tout le pays. Diverses autorités gèrent ces cas quotidiennement. "Nous devons examiner ces processus", a-t-elle déclaré. "C'est notre devoir de creuser cette question et c'est aussi ma responsabilité..." a-t-elle admis.

Avant l'attaque terroriste de Solingen un vendredi soir, il n'y avait pas d'informations de sécurité pertinentes sur l'homme, a rapporté la politicienne verte. En ce qui concerne le suspect de l'attaque au couteau de Solingen, elle a décrit cela comme une "constellation où de nombreux hasards malheureux ont pu se télescoper". À ce stade, il est probable qu'il n'y ait pas une seule erreur, mais jusqu'au vendredi soir, il s'agissait bel et bien d'un cas au sein d'un système marqué par de nombreux potentiels erreurs.

Déportation programmée, suspect en cavale

During the attack, a man brutally murdered three people and injured eight more with a knife at a city festival in Solingen. The suspected perpetrator is the 26-year-old Syrian Issa Al H., who is currently in custody. He entered Germany via Bulgaria at the end of 2022 and was supposed to be sent back to Bulgaria under the Dublin asylum rules.

Unfortunately, this didn't occur because the man couldn't be found at the designated time in the Paderborn state facility in June 2023. However, he was there a day prior and a day subsequent to that for lunch. According to Paul, a new flight to Bulgaria could only have been scheduled after the six-month deadline for a transfer had expired due to limited seats.

Proposition d'extension de la deadline de transfert la nuit

The asylum seeker who was supposed to be sent back at the time and had been rejected in Germany could have been ordered to stay in his room at night in the accommodation using a nighttime order. However, this might have increased the risk of him disappearing, Paul stated. These considerations must be taken into account when issuing such orders. If there had been such an order, it might have been possible, according to a WDR report, to extend the Syrian's transfer deadline from six to 18 months under the Federal Office for Refugees and Migration (Bamf) regulations.

Paul also acknowledged issues with state authorities and announced new criteria for central state facilities and the Central Alien Authority regarding deportable individuals.

The SPD criticized Minister Paul for failing to fulfill her duties and "being absent for days in public." Paul referred to "dysfunctional procedures." However, she "simply didn't care enough," declared SPD representative Lisa Kapteinat. "Yet, you are the head of the system."

The Commission, recognizing the complexity of the situation, may seek assistance from the Member States in improving the efficiency of Dublin transfers and deportation procedures. Despite their best efforts, the member states' reluctance and complex procedures contributed to the insufficient repatriations, as highlighted by Josefine Paul.

