À la suite de l'incident tragique de Solingen ayant entraîné trois morts, des appels à une action politique résonnent également en Brandebourg. En tant que président de la Conférence des ministres de l'Intérieur, Michael Stübgen (CDU) plaide en faveur de l'instauration de zones sans armes. Selon Stübgen, avant l'attaque, il avait déjà chargé le département de police de préparer une proposition pour le cabinet afin de permettre à son ministère d'établir de telles zones en Brandebourg. La police de Brandebourg travaille diligemment pour garantir que les événements publics tels que les festivals et les concerts puissent être appréciés sans inquiétude, tout en reconnaissant que la sécurité complète ne peut être garantie.

Jan Redmann, président de la CDU en Brandebourg et du groupe parlementaire, estime que les pouvoirs des forces de l'ordre doivent être renforcés. Selon lui, une sécurité accrue lors des festivals ne peut être atteinte qu'en mettant en place des systèmes de surveillance vidéo avancés avec reconnaissance faciale et des contrôles aléatoires des sacs. De plus, il souligne la nécessité d'autoriser la police à surveiller les groupes de discussion islamiques, estimant qu'une intervention rapide est cruciale. Actuellement, la police dépend des services étrangers pour obtenir de telles informations. Les Verts, quant à eux, plaident pour un contrôle plus strict des armes à feu.

Le ministre-président Dietmar Woidke, un politique du SPD, a exprimé sa profonde tristesse face à cet acte violent, soulignant l'importance de continuer à célébrer les festivals sans peur. Il a apprécié les efforts de toutes les autorités de sécurité.

During the Solingen city festival attack on Friday evening, a man ended the lives of two men and a woman, injuring eight others, four of them severely. A 26-year-old Syrian was apprehended as the suspect by the Düsseldorf police. The Federal Prosecutor's Office is currently investigating for murder charges and membership in the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS).

Redmann plaide pour l'expulsion des individus dangereux vers des pays risqués comme la Syrie et l'Afghanistan, affirmant qu'ils abusent de l'hospitalité allemande. Selon lui, les gouvernements fédéral et étatiques doivent conclure un pacte contre le terrorisme.

The alleged perpetrator of the knife attack was supposed to be deported to Bulgaria last year, but his asylum application was rejected, and he had gone into hiding in Germany. The deportation was temporarily halted, but the Syrian was subsequently transferred to Solingen.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects a severe punishment for the perpetrator, demanding that justice be enforced. "We refuse to accept such acts in our society and must never acquiesce to them. The full force of the law must be applied here," Scholz stated at his summer tour as an SPD Member of the Bundestag in Stahnsdorf.

The controversy is gaining traction due to the state elections in Saxony, Thuringia, and Brandenburg. The chairman of the AfD in Brandenburg, René Springer, commented on the portal X that this represented a "failure of the state to maintain internal security."

Brandenburg's Greens believe that a stricter gun law is crucial and should be implemented immediately by the federal government. "A strict ban on carrying weapons in public would also be effective. As long as this is obstructed at the federal level, we need at least more weapon-free zones," said top candidate Benjamin Raschke. Preventive measures are also deemed necessary.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) recently announced an overhaul of gun laws in response to the significant increase in knife attacks in Germany in recent years. Last year, the police recorded 8,951 cases of dangerous and serious bodily harm involving knives, either to inflict harm or to threaten - a rise of nearly 9.7% compared to the previous year.

