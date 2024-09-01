- L'armée israélienne retient six prisonniers décédés; La vaccination commence à Gaza

Au milieu des informations faisant état de six otages exécutés dans la partie sud de la bande de Gaza, une importante campagne de vaccination contre la polio est en cours dans les territoires palestiniens. Cette découverte a renforcé les critiques envers le Premier ministre Benjamin Netanyahu. Simultanément, les heurts ont persisté dans la Cisjordanie occupée. Trois agents de l'ordre, ainsi que deux hommes et une femme, ont été tués dans une attaque suspecte près d'Hébron.

Plans de vaccination massive en raison de la polio

En raison de la première apparition de paralysie causée par la polio en 25 ans dans la zone côtière contestée, environ 640 000 individus sont attendus pour recevoir une vaccination contre le virus hautement contagieux de la polio. Selon les rapports de l'Organisation mondiale de la santé (OMS), ce processus implique l'administration de deux doses du vaccin à intervalles de quatre semaines.

La campagne de vaccination est dirigée par les autorités locales de la santé, UNICEF et l'agence des Nations unies pour les réfugiés palestiniens (UNRWA), selon un représentant de l'OMS. La campagne a commencé dimanche au centre de la bande de Gaza.

Halima Baraka, une mère de 39 ans de quatre enfants, s'est rendue dans l'un des centres de vaccination à Deir al-Balah le matin. "Je suis venue pour protéger mes enfants de cette maladie", a-t-elle déclaré en faisant un geste vers les conditions de vie précaires des personnes déplacées dans les camps de tentes. "Les conditions de vie sont difficiles, nous manquons de fournitures de nettoyage, de nourriture saine pour nos enfants et les déchets sont partout. Les maladies peuvent se propager rapidement parmi les enfants."

Sally Saidam du quartier de réfugiés de Nuseirat est également venue faire vacciner quatre de ses six enfants. "Nous luttons pour notre survie, pas seulement en raison des attaques israéliennes incessantes, mais aussi en raison des maladies, de la faim et de la pauvreté." Son appel à la communauté internationale : "Assez de pertes et de destruction, vous devez nous aider à mettre fin à ce conflit."

Cessés le feu observés par Israël pour la campagne de vaccination

During the vaccination campaign, scheduled for approximately a week and to be expanded across various locations in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army plans to maintain time- and location-limited ceasefires. According to Netanyahu's office, these ceasefires are not identical to classical ceasefires.

Just prior to the commencing of the vaccination campaign, the Israeli army reported the discovery of six deceased captives. Netanyahu accused Hamas of intentionally orchestrating the derailment of attempts to secure a ceasefire. "Individuals who execute hostages do not aspire for a resolution," he declared in a video address. Hamas dismissed several US proposals, while Israel accepted them. However, Israeli critics contend that Netanyahu is undermining efforts to reach a ceasefire due to personal and political motivations.

Captifs enlevés lors du festival Nova dans la bande de Gaza

The deceased captives included four males - Hersh Goldberg-Polin (23), Alexander Lobanov (32), Almog Sarusi (27), and Ori Danino (25) - and two females - Carmel Gat (40) and Eden Jeruschalmi (24). As per the forum for relatives of the abducted, five of them were abducted on October 7 from the Nova music festival nearby the Gaza Strip in the Negev desert.

The six corpses were excavated from an underground tunnel in the Rafah region in the southern disputed Gaza Strip and transported to Israel, the army asserted. "Based on our initial assessment, they were brutally slain by Hamas terrorists just prior to our arrival," Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari reported. A Hamas spokesperson, however, countered that the captives were killed in an Israeli bombardment.

Another army spokesperson initially declined to provide details relating to the precise time and circumstances of their deaths. They were murdered by Hamas terrorists, yet investigations were still in progress. Approximately one kilometer away, a 52-year-old captive was rescued alive from a tunnel on Tuesday. "We lacked specific intelligence on their locations," he acknowledged, referring only to "general information" suggesting that hostages were being detained in the vicinity.

"I love you, remain strong, survive!"

The relatives of Goldberg-Polin, a U.S. citizen, had tirelessly advocated for his release. Just last month, their stirring account of their son, who lost an arm in the abduction, moved the audience at a U.S. Democratic Party gathering to tears. On Thursday, they participated in a protest at the Gaza border. "Hersh, this is Mom," Rachel Goldberg-Polin bellowed into a megaphone towards Gaza. "I love you, stay strong, survive!"

German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, posted on X: "We learn of the tragic news that six more captives have perished, executed by Hamas." Seibert named hostage Carmel Gat. Since the Hamas raid on Israel, the German embassy has supported the family's endeavors for her release. The Foreign Office declined to confirm whether Carmel Gat was a German citizen.

A relative of a still-missing captive shared with Israeli TV channel 13: "If we wait until we've detained the last Hamas fighter, there will be no live captives left to rescue." The discovery of the bodies served as a dismal confirmation of this. "Netanyahu could negotiate their release. Be that as it may, it's Hamas that abducted and killed them, no one questions that, but the prime minister could save them - however, he's not, he's abandoning them."

Thousands staged demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other localities on Saturday evening, demanding an agreement to free the captives from Islamic Hamas' grip.

In total, terrorist groups, including Hamas, abducted over 250 people from Israel into the sealed coastal region during the October 7 incident. The number of the 101 captives still alive in Gaza remains unspecified.

Depuis le début du conflit, le nombre de Palestiniens tués dans la bande de Gaza a dépassé les 40 700, selon les autorités de Gaza. Ce chiffre ne fait pas de distinction entre les combattants et les civils et est difficile à vérifier.

La découverte des six otages tués a attisé les critiques envers le Premier ministre Netanyahu, car cela s'est produit pendant le conflit et juste avant les cessez-le-feu prévus pour la campagne de vaccination contre la polio.

Cet incident tragique a compliqué davantage les efforts pour obtenir un cessez-le-feu, car il a été allégé que Hamas avait intentionnellement organisé la mort des otages pour saboter les pourparlers de paix, selon les accusations de Netanyahu.

