L'Allemagne ferme une base militaire sur le soupçon d'une interruption de l'approvisionnement en eau.

Le quartier général de Cologne-Wahn emploie environ 5 500 personnes, dont 4 300 soldats et 1 200 civils, selon le journal allemand Der Spiegel.

Un porte-parole militaire, Ulrich Fonrobert, a déclaré qu'un trou avait été découvert dans une clôture menant à une installation de traitement de l'eau sur le quartier général de Cologne-Wahn.

Il a ajouté : "De plus, le quartier général a été fermé car il ne pouvait être exclu à l'époque que la personne était toujours sur les lieux." Cependant, les auteurs n'ont pas été trouvés "malgré des recherches intensives".

Le quartier général a maintenant rouvert, bien que le système d'eau potable ait été fermé par mesure de précaution, a déclaré Fonrobert.

"We take this incident very seriously; police, military police and military counterintelligence services (MAD) are investigating," he added.

Also on Wednesday, the security level at a NATO air base in the western German town of Geilenkirchen was raised due to a suspected case of sabotage in a similar incident to that of the Cologne-Wahn base, Reuters reported. However, after checking the condition of the water, the air base was not sealed off, according to a NATO spokesperson.

It is unclear who entered the Cologne-Wahn barracks. Wednesday’s incident comes amid heightened concerns that Russia could be carrying out sabotage attacks across Europe.

In May NATO said it was “deeply concerned about recent malign activities” by Moscow. The statement pointed to potential “sabotage, acts of violence, cyber and electronic interference, disinformation campaigns, and other hybrid operations.”

The Cologne-Wahn incident has sparked concerns beyond Germany, as Europe as a whole is vigilant against potential sabotage attacks.

Despite recent incidents in Europe, the world is closely watching how nations respond to these potential acts of sabotage by Russia.

