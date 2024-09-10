L'accusatrice de Trump a exprimé son amusement quand elle l'a entendu répéter son déni des accusations d'agression présumées.

Je me suis esclaffé de bon cœur. Je n'arrivais pas à croire qu'il utilisait ce terme comme un disciple de chef de secte, a déclaré Leeds à CNN dans "AC360".

Leeds était l'une des premières femmes à se manifester lors de l'élection présidentielle de 2016, accusant Trump de l'avoir agressée sexuellement. Elle a affirmé qu'elle était assise à côté de Trump en première classe sur un avion dans les années 1970 lorsqu'il a soudainement commencé à la peloter. Leeds a déclaré qu'elle avait réussi à se défendre et à se rendre à l'arrière de l'avion.

"Je n'étais pas la première, et je n'étais Certainly not the last. But there have been enough instances that he wouldn’t remember," Leeds told Cooper on Monday.

En réponse aux commentaires de Leeds, le porte-parole de la campagne de Trump, Steven Cheung, a nié catégoriquement toute rencontre entre Trump et Leeds, qualifiant ses allégations de moyen de perturber l'élection et de détourner l'attention du vice-président Kamala Harris, son concurrent démocrate.

Leeds a été appelée à témoigner lors du procès pour agression sexuelle et diffamation intenté par E. Jean Carroll contre Trump, qui l'accusait d'agression dans une cabine d'essayage de grand magasin en 1996. Leeds était l'une des deux femmes appelées par les avocats de Carroll pour fournir des preuves du schéma de Trump consistant à agresser sexuellement des femmes et à ternir leur réputation lorsque les accusations devenaient publiques.

Le jury a rendu un verdict en faveur de Carroll pour agression sexuelle et diffamation en 2019, lorsque Trump a rejeté les allégations de Carroll en les qualifiant de fausses, en affirmant qu'elle n'était pas son type et en suggérant qu'elle avait fabriqué l'agression pour promouvoir son livre. Le jury a accordé à Carroll 5 millions de dollars de dommages-intérêts.

Trump conteste actuellement le verdict.

During a court hearing on Friday, Trump's lawyers argued against the admissibility of Leeds' testimony, claiming that it was not a federal offense to sexually assault a woman on an airplane in the 1970s. Carroll's lawyer countered that "simple assault" was illegal on an airplane at the time.

Following the hearing, Trump lashed out at Leeds and other women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, labeling her claim a "completely fabricated story" and branding her a "die-hard Clinton supporter."

“Now, I assume she’ll sue me for defamation, just like E. Jean Carroll did,” the former president said.

Leeds addressed the media earlier this week at a news conference in front of Trump Tower, stating that "it's important to remind voters of Trump's disrespect towards women." She went on to say, "He assaulted me 50 years ago and continues to attack me today."

When asked by Cooper if she would consider taking legal action against Trump for his latest remarks, Leeds responded that "all options are on the table."

“But my goal when I was asked to testify in E. Jean’s trial was simply to establish that this is his behavior, a longstanding pattern, and I have nothing to gain from it,” she said.

Earlier this year, a distinct jury ruled in favor of Carroll for defamation, when Trump repeated his initial 2019 statements. The jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in damages. Carroll's attorneys argued that the only way to deter Trump from repeating his statements was to hit him where it hurts - financially.

