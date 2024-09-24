La situation critique qui se cristallise au Liban intensifie les menaces potentielles aux efforts de Biden pour éviter un conflit plus large.

Alors qu'il se prépare à prononcer son dernier discours important devant l'ONU mardi, la situation jette une ombre sur tout effort visant à renforcer son bilan en matière de diplomatie internationale. Sans résolution prochaine pour un cessez-le-feu à Gaza, Biden fait face à un regain de surveillance quant à sa gestion du conflit quasi annuel.

Les représentants de la Maison Blanche ont exprimé leur inquiétude tout au long du week-end alors qu'avions israéliens bombardaient des cibles au Liban tandis que Hezbollah lançait des roquettes et des drones vers le nord d'Israël. En même temps, Biden était en train de discuter avec les dirigeants de l'Asie-Pacifique à Delaware. La Maison Blanche suivait de près la situation depuis Wilmington.

Les officiels de l'équipe de Biden qualifient la menace d'escalade comme étant sérieuse et réelle, et ont été en contact régulier avec les officiels israéliens, comme ils l'ont confirmé lundi.

"La menace d'escalade est réelle ; elle l'a été depuis le 7 octobre. Il y a des moments où elle est plus prononcée que d'autres. Je pense que nous sommes dans l'un de ces moments où elle est plus prononcée", a déclaré le conseiller à la sécurité nationale Jake Sullivan.

Malgré ses préoccupations quant à l'escalade au Moyen-Orient dimanche, Biden a maintenu sa croyance en la possibilité d'un accord de cessez-le-feu entre Israël et Hamas, que les officiels américains considèrent comme pouvant désescalader la situation dans la région.

"We're making every effort to prevent an all-out conflict. And we're still pushing for it," he informed reporters at the White House.

However, his confidence appeared to be waning among administration officials that a resolution could be achieved before Biden's tenure ends.

Throughout the past year, Biden and his top security officials have been striving to keep the conflict in Gaza from metastasizing into a broader regional war, with the northern border with Lebanon being their primary focus.

Amos Hochstein, a senior White House advisor, has dedicated his recent months to thwarting a second front from emerging on the northern border, even taking a trip recently to divert a broader escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

Despite numerous attempts, there have been no high-level conversations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Biden does not have plans to meet with him during his U.S. visit at the end of this week.

Sullivan told journalists on Saturday that despite the "acute" risk of escalation, there remain possibilities to reduce tensions.

"We also genuinely believe there is a distinct path to achieving a cessation of hostilities and a lasting solution that makes people on both sides of the border feel secure, and we'll do everything in our power to achieve that", Sullivan explained.

The ongoing political tensions in the Middle East, specifically between Israel and its neighbors, have placed a significant focus on Biden's diplomacy in the region. His team is actively working to prevent an escalation and promote a ceasefire, recognizing the threat as genuine and significant.

