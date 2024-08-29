- La résidence d'un présumé trafiquant d'armes est fouillée.

En raison de soupçons d'illicite trafic d'armes et de détention, une propriété et un espace commercial à Kiel et à Schwentinental (arrondissement de Plön) ont été inspectés. Avant cela, des investigations ont été menées contre un homme de 68 ans qui avait été interdit de participer au trafic d'armes et de détenir des armes à feu, comme l'ont déclaré la police et le parquet.

Cependant, au fur et à mesure que l'enquête progressait, il était suspecté que l'homme continuait à écouler des armes à feu. En conséquence, le tribunal de grande instance de Kiel a délivré un mandat de perquisition. During the raid, substantial proof was collected by the officers. The man is currently under investigation for breaking gun laws.

The police and prosecutor's office, specifically the Office of the Prosecutor, are closely monitoring the ongoing investigation into the man's alleged gun law violations. The Office of the Prosecutor is expected to play a significant role in the potential charging and trial processes related to the man's suspected gun smuggling and illicit firearm possession.

Lire aussi: