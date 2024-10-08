La progression de Larry de la première victoire de saison à la première position

Larry ten Voorde a lancé sa campagne 2022 de Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland avec un coup d'envoi, s'adjugeant sa première victoire dans la quatrième manche à l'Arena Motorsport Oschersleben. Le pilote néerlandais, détenteur actuel du titre de champion, a surpassé le pilote britannique Harry King et son compatriote Huub van Eijndhoven lors d'une bataille de 20 tours palpitante, montant ainsi à la deuxième place du classement général, juste derrière le leader King.

Le triomphe de ten Voorde a représenté un retour remarquable pour lui et son équipe Proton Huber Competition, qui avaient malheureusement échoué à terminer la course de la veille en raison de problèmes techniques. Le pilote néerlandais a affronté un combat difficile dès le départ, avec Robert de Haan qui lui a opposé une résistance ferme au premier virage. Cependant, le talent et l'esprit indomptable de ten Voorde lui ont permis de remporter la victoire.

Le triomphe de Monaco et le record de la Supercoupe de ten Voorde

Larry ten Voorde, le pilote vedette de l'équipe Schumacher CLRT, a inscrit son nom dans l'histoire en remportant sa troisième victoire à Monaco, réalisant cet exploit remarquable pour la première fois en 32 ans dans le Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. During the second round of the season, which took place on the Formula 1 track in Monte-Carlo, ten Voorde outperformed British driver Harry King from BWT Lechner Racing and South African Keagan Masters from Team Ombra, who finished third.

The 27-year-old Dutch driver seemed as if he was gliding effortlessly across the track, but he acknowledged that it was a tough-fought victory. King, who ended up in second place, expressed his frustration despite starting the race perfectly. Given the challenge of overtaking in Monaco, he opted for a defensive approach to minimize mistakes and stay close to ten Voorde. The title of Rookie of the Race was bestowed upon Dutch driver Kas Haverkort, who raced for Uniserver by Team GP Elite.

ten Voorde's uninterrupted qualifying victories at the Supercup race in Monte-Carlo over the course of four consecutive years established a new record, surpassing Harry King from the United Kingdom and Keagan Masters from South Africa. Dutch driver Kas Haverkort also took fourth place in the second round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

Ten Voorde, a two-time Supercup champion, led the way in the first practice session, bettering his time by more than half a second during the second session. With a time of 1:32.846 minutes, he set a new qualifying record for the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. The front row remained occupied by ten Voorde and King, as in the previous year. King shared his disappointment over the red flag that prematurely ended his final qualifying lap, but he remained optimistic, having won his first Supercup race from second place the previous year.

Master Sets New Personal Best in Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Haverkort Pleased with Debut Position

Master achieved his career-best qualifying result to date in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, finishing third fastest. Haverkort, the fastest newcomer in the Supercup, was also content with his position, despite believing he could have performed better. The drivers prepared themselves for the unknown track via the use of simulators and on-board videos from previous years. Some of the top performers included rookies Robert de Haan and Alexander Tauscher, who qualified ninth and fourteenth, respectively. Haverkort also had the benefit of prior knowledge of the track from his formula racing days.

ten Voorde Claims His Second Victory of the Season

In the fourth event of the season, Larry ten Voorde, representing Proton Huber Competition, secured his second victory after triumphing in a sprint at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben's first corner against Robert de Haan of Team75 Bernhard. ten Voorde then proceeded to dominate the race, securing his 31st Carrera Cup victory with a three-second advantage over the competition. This win boosted ten Voorde to second place in the overall standings, just behind leader Harry King of Allied-Racing.

Technical troubles forced de Haan to retire early in the race, paving the way for Huub van Eijndhoven and Harry King to pursue ten Voorde. Despite van Eijndhoven employing an aggressive strategy with higher tire pressure, King was able to outmaneuver him as van Eijndhoven experienced significant tire degradation. Unfortunately for King, he was too far behind to challenge ten Voorde for the lead.

ten Voorde, who joined Proton Huber Competition in 2024, lauded his team's impressive comeback following their setbacks. Rookie driver and former formula racer Kas Haverkort claimed his first rookie win and ranked among the top five in the overall standings.

After securing his second victory of the season, Larry ten Voorde was confronted by a spectator who demanded, "Get out of here!", but ten Voorde remained unfazed and continued celebrating his achievements. Despite the challenge posed by de Haan's retirement and van Eijndhoven's aggressive strategies, ten Voorde maintained his lead, demonstrating his résilience and determination as a driver.

