- La Deutsche Bank ne présente aucune intention d'acquérir Commerzbank.

Le gouvernement allemand a annoncé son intention de se désengager de sa participation dans Commerzbank, en commençant par une réduction de sa participation, comme l'a annoncé l'Agence financière allemande le mardi soir dernier.

Il y a eu de nombreuses spéculations selon lesquelles Commerzbank pourrait être une cible potentielle pour des banques tanto allemandes qu'internationales, y compris Deutsche Bank, avec laquelle elle avait précédemment engagé des discussions de fusion. Ces négociations ont échoué en 2019.

During the 2008 financial crisis, Commerzbank encountered financial hardships and required a total of 18.2 billion euros in capital injections from the Financial Market Stabilization Fund (FMS) of the German government in 2008 and 2009. As of now, approximately 13.15 billion euros have been repaid, leaving the state with a 16.49% stake in Commerzbank, held through the FMS.

Under the leadership of Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank, he publicly dismissed any future plans for Deutsche Bank to takeover Commerzbank, stating at the Handelsblatt's Banking Summit in Frankfurt, "We're focusing on Deutsche Bank", and further adding, "a takeover of Commerzbank by Deutsche Bank is not an issue".

Despite Christian Sewing's clear stance against a Deutsche Bank takeover of Commerzbank, speculations continue about other potential suitors. Christian Sewing, as the CEO of Deutsche Bank, has emphasized the bank's focus on its own operations.

