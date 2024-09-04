L' athlète de haut niveau Mats Hummels obtient une nouvelle affiliation à l' équipe

Mats Hummels rejoint les forces de Roma. Le presque 36 ans, dont le contrat avec Dortmund a expiré après la saison précédente, a été officiellement accueilli par les Italiens sur leur plateforme. Hummels portera le maillot numéro 15.

Le vainqueur de la Coupe du monde est déjà arrivé à Rome. Son arrivée a été accueillie par des chants de "Hummels, Hummels, bienvenue" à l'aéroport, auxquels il a répondu par un "Forza Roma" avant d'aborder les questions importantes de sa carrière. L'évaluation médicale et la signature du contrat figuraient à son programme. Le club a exprimé son enthousiasme, accueillant Hummels et louant son "énorme expérience internationale". Après avoir finalisé l'affaire, Hummels a montré son nouveau maillot à la caméra, arborant un sourire.

Hummels est censé jouer pour la Roma en Ligue Europa pendant au moins une saison, sans détails sur la durée du contrat. Cela marquera sa première expérience en dehors de l'Allemagne, ayant Previously played for Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Suite à la non-rérenewal of his contract at Dortmund at the end of last season, he became a free agent, making a transfer possible even after the end of the transfer period last August.

Hummels est reportedly on a one-year contract with an option for another year based on a specific number of appearances. Le défenseur central est expected to earn around 2.5 million euros annually, along with potential bonuses. Roma can now register the former star allemand for the upcoming Europa League season. Le club de Serie A affrontera des adversaires comme Dynamo Kyiv, Tottenham Hotspur, et Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dortmund et Munich sont les seuls clubs qu'il connaît

Des rumeurs ont circulé tout l'été sur le membre de l'équipe nationale allemande à 78 reprises. Il était en pourparlers avec les clubs espagnols Real Sociedad et RCD Mallorca, certains médias allemands allant même jusqu'à suggérer un transfert vers l'île allemande populaire des vacances. Hummels a réagi avec humour aux rumeurs, mais est resté muet tout l'été.

Des offres supplémentaires ont reportedly come from the North American professional league, MLS. Les pourparlers avec Brighton & Hove Albion de la Premier League et le participant à la Champions League italienne FC Bologna étaient plus concrets. Ultimately, Hummels turned down the offer from Brighton, led by the 31-year-old German superstar coach Fabian Hürzeler. He also had reservations about Bologna, another club that began the new season with two draws and a defeat.

Throughout his career, Hummels has only played for the two top-tier German clubs, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Raised at the record champion, he quickly became an integral part of Dortmund's championship team under the legendary coach Jürgen Klopp. In 2016, he returned to Munich, presumably for family reasons, and three years later, the defender born in Bergisch Gladbach returned to Dortmund's Borsigplatz.

Hummels played 118 competitive matches for FC Bayern, making his Bundesliga debut on May 19, 2007, in a 5-2 win over Mainz. For Borussia Dortmund, he played 508 competitive matches, only trailing the long-serving sporting director Michael Zorc, who played 572 games for the BVB between 1981 and 1998.

His final appearance for Borussia Dortmund was in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. Before the 0:2, he caused a stir with an interview. In "Sport Bild", he severely criticized the then-BVB coach, Edin Terzic, asserting that he felt his "honor was compromised wearing this jersey, feeling so submissive, so inferior on the football pitch." He was referring to Dortmund's first half of the 2023/2024 season. With that interview, he potentially closed the door on a future at Signal Iduna Park, even though Terzic announced his departure shortly after the Wembley final.

Reflecting on a stellar second half of the season with Dortmund's jersey, Hummels surprisingly missed out on the 2024 European Championship in his home country. Hints from national coach Julian Nagelsmann suggested that Hummels' dominating character may have played a role in his exclusion from the squad. To kick off the 2024/25 Bundesliga season, Hummels unexpectedly appeared at FC Augsburg's stadium, but he was there only with his current partner, Nicola Cavani, a supporter of the Swabian side.

After a summer of speculation, the six-time German champion is now setting off for Rome to conclude his long and successful career, marked by controversies over his influence on his teams' locker rooms.

Borussia Dortmund expressed their gratitude for Hummels' services, praising his contributions to the team over the years. Mats Hummels shared a heartfelt farewell message for his former club, acknowledging that Borussia Dortmund and Munich have held a special place in his heart.

