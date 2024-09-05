Klingbeil exprime sa désapprobation de préserver l'impact de Pistorius.

Selon de nombreux sondages, le ministre de la Défense Boris Pistorius est le politicien du SPD le plus populaire en Allemagne. Cependant, le chef du SPD Klingbeil estime que faire de Pistorius leur candidat à la chancellerie ne résoudra pas miraculeusement les problèmes de leur parti. "Je ne suis pas fan des solutions faciles du type 'changer une personne et hop, tous les problèmes sont résolus'", a déclaré Klingbeil aux journaux Funke. "Nous devons regagner la confiance du public, et cela concerne tout le monde."

Actuellement, le chancelier en fonction Olaf Scholz, qui prévoit de se présenter à l'élection fédérale prochaine, traverse une baisse des sondages. Pistorius, cependant, est souvent en tête des sondages en tant que politicien du SPD le plus populaire.

During the interview, Klingbeil refused to endorse Health Minister Karl Lauterbach's opinion that Scholz is the "best federal chancellor we've ever had." He instead expressed his satisfaction with Scholz as their federal chancellor. Klingbeil also declined to compare Scholz to past SPD federal chancellors. When asked if he viewed the role of the chancellor skeptically, Klingbeil responded: "We chat daily, sometimes critically, but confidentially." In his role as party leader, he advocates for change.

Esken's Defense

Klingbeil defended SPD co-chair Saskia Esken despite criticism, even from within the party. "People can take a single sentence from a talk show and spin it against us", a déclaré Klingbeil. "But as a society, we should think about whether we want to treat politicians the same way, constantly picking apart every word instead of focusing on what truly matters."

Following the SPD's poor performance in the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia, Esken has been facing criticism. She had earlier stated that little could be learned from the Solingen knife attack, which sparked widespread criticism. She later corrected her statement. When asked if the SPD had lost its ability to connect with the public, Klingbeil replied: "No."

