Israël a annoncé une frappe aérienne sur le centre de commandement du Hamas.

L'un des nombreux bâtiments détruits dans la bande de Gaza
Tôt le matin, l'armée israélienne, selon ses déclarations, a attaqué un bâtiment scolaire à Gaza. Elle affirme que des terroristes du Hamas s'y cachaient, préparant des attaques. On signale de nombreux morts et blessés.

L'aviation israélienne, selon ses déclarations, a attaqué hier soir un centre de commandement militaire islamique du Hamas dans un bâtiment scolaire dans la bande de Gaza nord. Des terroristes ont été touchés, selon les rapports. Il n'y a pas de rapports de pertes du côté israélien. Des sources médicales et de sécurité à Gaza affirment qu'au moins 100 personnes ont été tuées. Le bureau de presse contrôlé par le Hamas a déclaré que l'école, utilisée comme abri pour les déplacés, a été attaquée pendant la prière musulmane du matin. De nombreux victimes ont été brûlées. La chaîne de nouvelles arabes Al-Jazeera, citant la Défense civile palestinienne, a également rapporté plus de 100 morts et des dozens of injuries. None of these reports could be independently verified.

The Hamas command center was located in a school next to a mosque that served as a shelter for Gaza City residents, the Israeli army said early in the morning. The Israeli army did not provide information about casualties in its Telegram statement. "Numerous measures" were taken before the attack to minimize the risk to civilians, it said. Precision ammunition was used in the attack.

Hamas used the building as a hideout for terrorists and commanders. From there, attacks against Israeli troops and the state of Israel were planned and prepared, the Israeli military said again. Hamas systematically violates international law by operating from civilian shelters, it added. Civilians are used as human shields for their terrorist activities.

The Palestinian terrorist organization Islamic Jihad responded immediately. "The choice of the morning prayer as the time for this horrible massacre confirms that the enemy's goal was to kill as many civilians as possible, including children and the elderly." The Israeli army uses the same false pretext for attacks on schools as it does for the destruction of hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

The European Union strongly condemns the Israeli army's attack on the school in Gaza City, expressing deep concern over the reported civilian deaths and injuries. The European Union calls for an immediate investigation into the incident and for all parties to ensure the protection of civilians in accordance with international law.

L ascribed mobile est déployé lors d'une attaque au-dessus de la ville de Safed.
Politique

Le Hezbollah attaque Israël avec des "escadrons de drones"

Le Hezbollah attaque Israël avec des "escadrons de drones" Malgré la menace persistante d'une escalade plus importante du conflit avec le Hezbollah, Israël assassine un commandant du Hamas au Liban. Le groupe terroriste annonce ensuite une attaque de vengeance contre une cible qui est entrée dans

 and  Viktoria Klein
Membres Publique
Le président Zelensky s'exprime pour la première fois en public au sujet de l'avancée de l'armée...
Politique

Zelensky explique le sens de l'offensive de Koursk

Zelensky explique le sens de l'offensive de Koursk Depuis cinq jours maintenant, l'offensive ukrainienne dans la région russe de Kursk est en cours. Initialement, le gouvernement à Kyiv n'a pas commenté l'avancée. Ce n'est qu'à présent que le

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Membres Publique
Ukraine: un avant-poste russe sur une plateforme minière détruit
Politique

Ukraine: un avant-poste russe sur une plateforme minière détruit

Ukraine: un avant-poste russe sur une plateforme minière détruit Dans la mer Noire, Kyiv continue de frapper contre les forces de Moscou. Aujourd'hui, l'Ukraine signale une attaque contre une plateforme gazière occupée. Un poste russe y était apparemment situé. Les forces navales ukrainiennes affirment avoir tué

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Membres Publique
Dana Bash a interrogé JD Vance au sujet de Tim Walz qui les traite de 'weird'. Ecoutez sa réponse....
Politique

Vance répond à Walz qui appelle le ticket du GOP " bizarre "

Le colistier républicain à laVice-Présidence, J.D. Vance, a cherché à minimiser les tentatives de ses concurrents démocrates de le présenter comme 'étrange', affirmant que la Vice-Présidente Kamala Harris et son colistier, le gouverneur du Minnesota, Tim Walz, 'ne sont pas à l'aise dans leur...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Membres Publique

Hertha BSC punit HSV juste avant la fin
Sport

Hertha BSC punit HSV juste avant la fin

Hertha BSC punit HSV juste avant la fin Il semble que HSV ait connu un nouveau faux départ dans une saison de football de deuxième division : jusqu'à la fin, ils menaient contre Hertha BSC 1:0. Mais les Hambourgeois ne parviennent pas à conserver leur avance, et le

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Membres Publique
