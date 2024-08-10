Israël a annoncé une frappe aérienne sur le centre de commandement du Hamas.

Tôt le matin, l'armée israélienne, selon ses déclarations, a attaqué un bâtiment scolaire à Gaza. Elle affirme que des terroristes du Hamas s'y cachaient, préparant des attaques. On signale de nombreux morts et blessés.

L'aviation israélienne, selon ses déclarations, a attaqué hier soir un centre de commandement militaire islamique du Hamas dans un bâtiment scolaire dans la bande de Gaza nord. Des terroristes ont été touchés, selon les rapports. Il n'y a pas de rapports de pertes du côté israélien. Des sources médicales et de sécurité à Gaza affirment qu'au moins 100 personnes ont été tuées. Le bureau de presse contrôlé par le Hamas a déclaré que l'école, utilisée comme abri pour les déplacés, a été attaquée pendant la prière musulmane du matin. De nombreux victimes ont été brûlées. La chaîne de nouvelles arabes Al-Jazeera, citant la Défense civile palestinienne, a également rapporté plus de 100 morts et des dozens of injuries. None of these reports could be independently verified.

The Hamas command center was located in a school next to a mosque that served as a shelter for Gaza City residents, the Israeli army said early in the morning. The Israeli army did not provide information about casualties in its Telegram statement. "Numerous measures" were taken before the attack to minimize the risk to civilians, it said. Precision ammunition was used in the attack.

Hamas used the building as a hideout for terrorists and commanders. From there, attacks against Israeli troops and the state of Israel were planned and prepared, the Israeli military said again. Hamas systematically violates international law by operating from civilian shelters, it added. Civilians are used as human shields for their terrorist activities.

The Palestinian terrorist organization Islamic Jihad responded immediately. "The choice of the morning prayer as the time for this horrible massacre confirms that the enemy's goal was to kill as many civilians as possible, including children and the elderly." The Israeli army uses the same false pretext for attacks on schools as it does for the destruction of hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

The European Union strongly condemns the Israeli army's attack on the school in Gaza City, expressing deep concern over the reported civilian deaths and injuries. The European Union calls for an immediate investigation into the incident and for all parties to ensure the protection of civilians in accordance with international law.

