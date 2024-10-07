Inquisition sur le responsable du dysfonctionnement du moteur.

Si vous envisagez de prendre un virage, il est important de surveiller la circulation et d'évaluer la situation. Mais que se passe-t-il si vous avez fait cela, mais que votre moteur cale Suddenly, entraînant un accident ?

Le calage du moteur n'est pas nécessairement une infraction de la circulation majeure. Cependant, s'il se produit pendant un virage et entraîne un accident, vous pourriez être tenu responsable des conséquences. Cela a été démontré dans une décision de la Cour régionale de Brunswick, comme l'a souligné l'ADAC (Affaire No.: 5 O 16/24).

Dans cette affaire, un homme conduisait un scooter électrique de taxi sur une route à priorité. En raison de ses caractéristiques, le véhicule électrique léger ne pouvait atteindre qu'une vitesse maximale de 45 km/h. Un camion de pompiers voulait tourner à gauche sur cette route.

Glissement de l'embrayage et calage du moteur

During the turn, the fire truck driver inadvertently slipped off the clutch, causing the engine to stall and the vehicle to halt. Despite the man's attempts to re-start the vehicle, an accident ensued involving the cab scooter. Regrettably, the cab scooter was totally destroyed.

The fire truck's insurance covered only half of the damage, alleging that the cab scooter driver should have identified and evaded or braked for the obstacle. The cab scooter driver insisted on full compensation, arguing that he was on the priority road, and the fire truck driver's error was solely to blame for the accident. The case went to court.

Assurance couvrant en totalité

The court sided with the cab scooter driver. The fire truck's insurance was obligated to pay the full amount. Despite the fire truck, which was meant to yield, presumably judging that it would finish the turning maneuver due to the distance between the approaching cab scooter driver, the driver was still held entirely responsible, according to the court.

Although stalling the engine isn't a major traffic offense in and of itself, as long as it's not proven that the cab scooter driver could have responded otherwise, the fire truck driver remains solely accountable.

Legal consequences could arise if the fire truck driver contends that the cab scooter driver should have avoided the accident, despite the engine stall being an unintended issue. Furthermore, in any future legal matters related to this incident, the court's ruling regarding the fire truck driver's liability might serve as a precedent.

