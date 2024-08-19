- Il existe environ 20 000 résidences secondaires imposables à Berlin.

L'an dernier, le gouvernement de Berlin a collecté environ 15,5 millions d'euros d'impôts auprès de propriétaires de résidences secondaires. Au total, 20 529 telles propriétés étaient enregistrées, contribuant chacune à ce revenu fiscal. Ces chiffres ont été révélés en réponse à une question de la Gauche par le Sénat de la ville. En moyenne, cela représente environ 755 euros d'impôt annuel par résidence secondaire.

Ces chiffres ont augmenté ces dernières années. À la fin de 2019, avant la pandémie de coronavirus, il y avait environ 17 000 propriétés enregistrées, générant un revenu de 10 millions d'euros.

Hausse d'impôt possible ?

Cet impôt s'élève à 15 % de la location nette, hors frais de fonctionnement et de chauffage. Pour un appartement de 60 mètres carrés avec une location annuelle de 7 200 euros, cela représente 1 080 euros d'impôt annuel. both the Economy Senator Franziska Giffey (SPD) and the Left Party have recently hinted at the prospect of a rise in this tax.

According to data from the statistical office, there were approximately 120,000 residents with secondary residences registered in Berlin in 2023, compared to 33,000 households without a primary resident. "This suggests that a significant number of secondary residence owners are residing in communal living arrangements (such as shared flats) and do not currently occupy their own apartment in Berlin's competitive housing market," the Senate explained. "Consequently, the impact of secondary residences on the tight Berlin housing market remains relatively sizeable."

Although the Coronavirus pandemic initially led to a decrease in registered secondary residences in 2020, the trend has since reversed. By 2023, the number of such properties had significantly increased, reaching 120,000. Despite this, the potential tax hike on secondary residences proposed by both the SPD and the Left Party could still impact these property owners.

Lire aussi: