Finale de hockey masculin - Contre les Pays-Bas pour l'or

L'équipe masculine allemande de hockey sur gazon approche de la fin de son parcours olympique vers l'or après avoir atteint la finale à Paris. En demi-finale, l'équipe entraînée par André Henning a battu l'Inde 3:2 (2:1) et affrontera les champions d'Europe des Pays-Bas en finale jeudi (19h00 CEST). Douze ans après leur dernier triomphe à Londres, remporter le titre olympique était l'objectif principal de l'équipe allemande dès le départ. Ils ont déjà remporté une médaille d'argent.

Il y a trois ans à Tokyo, l'équipe allemande n'a pas remporté de médaille et a subi une défaite particulièrement amère contre l'Inde lors du match pour la médaille de bronze après avoir été en tête. En France, les Allemands ont pris leur revanche grâce à des buts de Gonzalo Peillat (18e minute), Christopher Rühr (27e, penalty) et Marco Miltkau (54e). Harmanpreet Singh (7e) et Sukhjeet Singh (36e) ont marqué pour l'Inde.

Mauvaise entrée en matière pour l'équipe allemande

La défense allemande a été mise sous pression dès le début et a dû défendre de nombreux coups de pied de coin au Stade Yves-du-Manoir. Le capitaine de l'Inde, Harmanpreet Singh, a envoyé plusieurs tirs dangereux vers le but dès le début. Sur la cinquième tentative, le gardien de but Jean-Paul Danneberg n'a pas pu arrêter un ballon dévié et a dû concéder le premier but. During the first quarter, the Germans had only 34% possession and struggled to create chances due to individual errors.

During the group stage, Germany topped their group with four wins from five games and then beat Argentina 3:2 in a tense quarter-final. Against eight-time Olympic champions India, Peillat equalized with a powerful shot from a penalty corner. Rühr then converted a penalty. At this point, the narrow lead was somewhat flattering.

The German lead was immediately threatened at the start of the second half. India created pressure through penalty corners again, with Sukhjeet Singh equalizing in one of those situations. After that, the Asians, who had beaten Britain in the quarter-finals despite being a man down for a long time, retreated deep into their own half. Justus Weigand missed the best chance to score the third goal - until Miltkau finally succeeded just before the end.

Despite India's strong start in France, the German team managed to recover and avenge their previous loss against them during the 2016 Olympics in Tokyo. Unlike their weak start in this tournament, France served as a turning point for the Germans, who went on to secure a place in the final against the Netherlands.

