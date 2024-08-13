- Fin du combat pour le terrain: l'équipe de football doit se déplacer

Le différend de plusieurs semaines entre le club de football de deuxième division Hannover 96 et l'équipe de football américain Hamburg Sea Devils a été temporairement résolu. Les deux parties ont convenu de déplacer le match de la European League of Football de l'équipe de Hambourg contre Cologne Centurions prochain dimanche du grand stade Heinz von Heiden Arena à Hanovre au plus petit Eilenriedestadion sur le terrain de l'académie de 96.

Le match de football joué dans l'Arena à la fin juillet avait sévèrement endommagé la pelouse neuve. "Le terrain est dans un état lamentable", s'est plaint l'entraîneur de 96, Stefan Leitl. Le premier match à domicile de deuxième division contre Jahn Regensburg était temporairement menacé.

Le deuxième match à domicile des Sea Devils à Hanovre est maintenant déplacé par considération pour le terrain de jeu. Comme Hannover 96 jouera contre Hamburger SV dans le Heinz von Heiden Arena le 23 août.

"We understand the concerns of the responsible parties from Hannover 96," said the business manager of the football team, Mark Weitz. "Therefore, we have decided in the spirit of sports and agreed to the short-term move. The relationship is very positive, and further appearances in Hannover are not ruled out in the future."

As there is no suitable stadium in Hamburg for the Sea Devils, the team is playing its home games in various northern German stadiums during the current European League season. Apart from the Hamburger Volksparkstadion and the Heinz von Heiden Arena in Hannover, the footballers were also guests in the Bremer Weserstadion and the Luebeck Lohmuhle in June.

The relocation of the Sea Devils' game is a relief for Hannover 96, as the condition of the Soccer turf at Heinz von Heiden Arena was causing concern. The Sea Devils will now play their game against Cologne Centurions at the Eilenriedestadion on Hannover 96's academy grounds.

