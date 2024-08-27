- Examiner l'histoire nazie liée à Leifheit: les villes débattent des actions appropriées

Les zones urbaines de Nassau dans le Land de Rhénanie-Palatinat et de Garmisch-Partenkirchen en Bavière cherchent à approfondir l'examen du passé nazi présumé de l'entrepreneur Günter Leifheit (1920-2009). Les deux villes ont reçu il y a quelques semaines un rapport détaillé d'un historien contenant plus de 50 pages de recherche sur les activités de Leifheit pendant la période nazie.

Le rapport récemment publié, écrit par l'historien Stefan Holler, employé d'une maison d'édition de Munich, a creusé plus profondément dans le passé de Leifheit. Holler a révélé que Leifheit avait rejoint volontairement la Jeunesse hitlérienne, le NSDAP, la Waffen-SS et la SS générale, démontrant ainsi à plusieurs reprises son allégeance politique au national-socialisme. Cependant, il a également noté l'absence de preuves soutenant la participation personnelle de Leifheit à des crimes de guerre ou à des actes contre l'humanité.

Leifheit a fondé la société d'articles de maison basée à Nassau qui porte son nom, qui produit des articles tels que des porte-serviettes. À la demande, l'entreprise a reconnu avoir reçu les conclusions de la recherche. "Nous soutenons la clarification approfondie entreprise par des historiens et des experts indépendants pour examiner le rôle historique et les accusations personnelles de M. Leifheit", a déclaré un porte-parole.

Leifheit et son épouse ont fondé l'entreprise en 1959 et ont quitté la gestion en 1974 suite à la vente à une société américaine. "Depuis lors, le couple Leifheit n'a plus été impliqué dans la gestion de l'entreprise", a-t-on déclaré. L'entreprise continue de porter le nom du fondateur, mais le porte-parole a refusé de commenter les conséquences prévues des allégations.

La famille Leifheit est également liée à Nassau de plusieurs autres manières. Nassau abrite un Centre culturel Günter Leifheit, composé d'un archive, d'une bibliothèque municipale, d'un centre jeunesse et d'une école Leifheit Campus. Garmisch-Partenkirchen, qui a temporairement accueilli le couple, a reçu 57 millions d'euros du patrimoine de Leifheit après son décès pour financer des projets pour les aînés.

Le maire Liguori : "Maintenant, il s'agit de clarifier"

Leifheit est décédé en 2009. On savait qu'il avait servi dans la Wehrmacht; however, his involvement in the Nazi regime had not been comprehensively documented until now, according to Manuel Liguori, the mayor of Nassau and an SPD politician in the Rhineland-Palatinate state parliament.

Liguori takes the report seriously. Nassau and Garmisch-Partenkirchen plan to collaborate on addressing this issue. "We aim to address this jointly, engage experts, and then scrutinize their findings", Liguori said. "The present focus is on clarification. We are not historians, nor lawyers." Only when conclusions emerge can a proper evaluation ensue.

The matter will be discussed at the Nassau town council meeting on Wednesday, and a conversation with the Leifheit Foundation is slated for the following week. However, it is still premature to discuss potential consequences, such as renaming the cultural center or revoking Leifheit's honorary citizenship. "We remain open and transparent, and no option is off the table in our contemplations", Liguori said.

There is significant wealth in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Even in Bavaria, the report arrived in early July. LongLeif GaPa, a non-profit GmbH responsible for managing 57 million euros from the Günter and Ingeborg Leifheit foundation, aimed to transparently and openly examine Leifheit's biography with experts. The foundation itself declined to respond to a request for comment.

In a market council meeting, it was decided to transparently process Leifheit's biography, according to LongLeif. "LongLeif will now plan the next steps and initiate and manage the processing with appropriate communication."

Recipient of the Order of Merit

In Rhineland-Palatinate, Günter Leifheit was honored with the Order of Merit of the State of Rhineland-Palatinate in 2006. "Had one been aware of his now-known Nazi past at the time, the award would never have been granted", the State Chancellery informed the German Press Agency. "However, the possibility of revoking an award during the recipient's lifetime is limited." A posthumous revocation of the honor is not provided for in the law.

The mayor of Nassau, Manuel Liguori, expressed the need for clarity regarding Leifheit's Nazi past, stating, "We aim to address this jointly, engage experts, and then scrutinize their findings." The municipality of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, where Leifheit donated significant funds, also plans to collaborate in this examination.

Lire aussi: