Arrêt dans le procès pour meurtre - Ex-partenaire tué - à perpétuité

Un an après le décès violent d'une femme de Netphen près de Siegen, son ancien partenaire a été condamné à la réclusion à perpétuité pour meurtre. Le tribunal régional de Siegen a considéré comme avéré que l'homme syrien de 24 ans avait poignardé mortellement la jeune femme avec plusieurs coups de couteau il y a environ un an. Le corps de la jeune femme de 23 ans a été retrouvé après une recherche approfondie sur un sentier de campagne près d'Emmerich à la frontière germano-néerlandaise en août 2023.

Le 24 ans n'a pas réagi aux accusations aujourd'hui au tribunal. Le verdict s'est également basé sur les déclarations d'un homme qui a été témoin au procès. Cet homme avait voyagé avec le couple et leurs deux jeunes enfants dans la région de la frontière germano-néerlandaise en août 2023.

During a stop in Emmerich, the then partner allegedly forced the young woman to perform oral sex on the other man - the later witness. As she knelt down, the 24-year-old inflicted severe cuts on her neck and continued to stab her. The woman lost a lot of blood in a short time and died on the country path, as described in the court's judgment.

Un agriculteur a découvert le corps à Emmerich. La jeune femme de 23 ans avait été portée disparue et avait été recherchée activement. La police avait saisi l'arme du crime sur la berge du fleuve Sieg à Siegen.

According to the Regional Court, the man's guilt is not diminished. Although a small amount of cannabis was detected in a blood test after his arrest, it had no impact on the sentence imposed. The verdict is not yet final, and an appeal can be filed within a week.

