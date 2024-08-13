- Des bijoux volés brillent à nouveau dans la chambre forte verte de Dresde.

Le Soleil Resplendissant et l'Ordre du Diamant Éblouissant : Les joyaux volés dans la fameuse Green Vault de Dresde il y a presque cinq ans, et rendus par les auteurs du crime il y a environ trois ans, sont de retour dans le Trésor saxon. Les Collections d'Art de l'État de Saxe (SKD) les exposent dans l'état où ils ont été sécurisés en décembre 2022. À partir de mercredi, les visiteurs peuvent admirer les trésors récupérés dans la salle des Joyaux, déjà étincelants comme avant, mais non restaurés.

"We are thrilled and very grateful, today is a beautiful day for us," said Saxony's Minister President Michael Kretschmer, also on behalf of Culture Minister Barbara Klepsch (both CDU). Together with a preschool group from a Dresden kindergarten, they first viewed the presentation of the recovered art objects.

SKD General Director Marion Ackermann spoke of a "particularly beautiful moment," giving the public "the opportunity to view" the returned jewels, which are being shown for the first time since the break-in.

Among the diamond and brilliant sets in the special display case are, for example, a sun hair ornament for queens, two shoe buckles, or the heron staff that the Elector and King wore instead of a crown, along with pieces that the jewel thieves did not get their hands on.

Restoration is only possible after the conclusion of criminal proceedings. Damage caused by improper handling during or after the act is only noticeable upon close inspection: a missing stone, traces of corrosion, or a lonely diamond sword hilt. "We currently assume that all pieces are restorable," said Ackermann.

The concept for this is being developed together with international experts. However, they are still evidence pieces in ongoing criminal proceedings related to the high-profile case that also made international headlines. The objects' whereabouts and storage between their theft and return remain unknown.

Le Vol d'Art à Dresde

Le vol d'art du 25 novembre 2019 est considéré comme l'un des plus spectaculaires en Allemagne. Les auteurs ont fait main basse sur 21 pièces uniques de joyaux historiques en diamant et en brillants, causant plus d'un million d'euros de dommages. Cinq jeunes hommes de la famille Remmo ont été condamnés à des peines de prison par le tribunal régional de Dresde en mai 2023 pour vol et incendie d'une voiture de fuite dans un garage souterrain d'un immeuble résidentiel et un distributeur de puissance.

Juste avant Noël 2022, ils ont rendu la plupart du butin par l'intermédiaire de leurs avocats, mais trois objetsprominents avec de grandes pierres restent introuvables. Kretschmer et Ackermann espèrent qu'ils seront également un jour rendus et exposés à nouveau.

Depuis, l'État libre a investi Nearly 10 million euros dans la sécurité des SKD. Grâce au travail acharné de la police d'autres États fédéraux et de la justice saxonne, il a été possible de récupérer une grande partie des trésors artistiques, a déclaré Kretschmer.

Ackermann : ce qui est le plus important est de retour et visible pour le public

"We, of course, do not give up hope that the still missing pieces will one day be presented here again," said Ackermann. But now, the joy of what has been achieved dominates. There are extended opening hours from Thursday and 1,000 free tickets are being raffled off online - as access to the reconstructed rooms on the ground floor of the Residenzschloss is only possible with timed tickets.

The historical display case in the Jewel Room of a prominent museum, looted on a November night in 2019, was repaired and restocked about a year and a half later, but with many gaps. Only the pieces of the brilliant and diamond sets that the thieves spared, or that they couldn't reach through the holes hacked into the glass with an axe, remained in their original places: buttons, buckles, and pearl neck

