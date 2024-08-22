- Dans ce cas, un conducteur d'un véhicule à moteur a coulé avec un total de cinq véhicules stationnaires.

Un mercredi soir à Berlin-Neukölln, une voiture a percuté des véhicules stationnés. Cet incident s'est produit sur la Sonnenallee, entraînant des blessures à l'épaule pour une passagère de 18 ans, selon les forces de l'ordre. Le conducteur de 26 ans, considéré comme responsable, n'était pas en possession d'un permis de conduire valide. Suite à l'accident, il s'est enfui avec deux autres hommes.

Des témoins ont rapporté avoir entendu un bruit sourd. Plus loin, sur la Thiemannstraße, ils ont aperçu le véhicule accidenté responsable de la collision. L'impact a entraîné la collision de cinq voitures et a endommagé le trottoir et le bord de la route.

During the search for the fugitives, the authorities found the injured 18-year-old passenger and her 27-year-old companion, who had not been in the car during the crash. Both were taken to a nearby medical facility. The authorities are currently investigating the incident and identifying the other individuals involved.

The 27-year-old companion mentioned earlier was not in the car during the accident, but she was associated with the group that was in the

