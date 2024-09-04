Cora Schumacher réveille Ralf avec sa déclaration

Après l'annonce de son ex-époux Ralf Schumacher concernant son orientation sexuelle, Cora Schumacher avait d'abord mentionné qu'elle reprendrait son nom de famille d'origine, Brinkmann. Cependant, elle a finalement changé d'avis, déclarant : "Given the uproar, I don't wish to relinquish Schumacher."

Suite à la publication par Ralf, en juillet, d'une photo de couple avec son partenaire pour célébrer son coming out, l'ex-couple a eu une vive dispute sur leurs comptes Instagram. La polémique a commencé avec l'interview de Cora dans Der Spiegel, où elle a évoqué pour la première fois le coming out de Ralf. Elle a affirmé avoir appris la nouvelle comme tout le monde par les médias. Ralf n'était pas satisfait de cette déclaration et a publié des captures d'écran de conversations privées pour étayer sa version des faits.

Cora se dit maintenant mieux. Elle a déclaré : "Despite many people's happiness: No, I haven't lost my laughter." Then she revealed, "And my name - let me think about it - I'll keep it. Now more than ever. Now that everyone is upset about it."

Elle avait initially planned to relinquish the famous surname. During the RTL show "Ich bin ein Star - Die legendeäre Stunde danach" in August, she was introduced as Cora Brinkmann. Now, she explains her change of heart: "But no, it has caused me enough distress and sorrow. Cora Schumacher is the brand I've independently built. I'll be called Caroline Brinkmann often enough in private, so I'd like to remain Cora Schumacher in public."

Cora a-t-elle commis une erreur ici?

Cora et Ralf étaient mariés de 2001 à 2015. Ils étaient séparés depuis six ans avant leur divorce. Leur fils, David, contrairement à sa mère, entretien une relation étroite avec son père et a choisi une carrière similaire à celle de son père.

Cora explique pourquoi elle reconsidère maintenant le fait de partager le même nom de famille : "I won't give Ralf the satisfaction, no. I want to balance things out first, considering what he's dug up. He sued me for ten years, bending the rules until they broke. Legal fees, so I wouldn't disclose that I discovered at the end of our marriage that the Danube isn't an island, and he's been gay all along, and I'm not crazy." Elle trouve "very fair" si son ex-mari "makes amends for it."

Did Cora make a mistake here? After all, in her Der Spiegel interview, she claimed not to have known about Ralf's sexuality before his coming out. She said she had simply "turned a blind eye" to the rumors during their marriage and focused instead on "having a wonderful life, a wonderful status."

"Indeed, she too had her doubts at some point, but Ralf always denied it. Consequently, I naturally felt more and more conflicted, not knowing if my mind was playing tricks on me," the 'Spiegel' quoted Cora Schumacher further. "But Ralf was always my most trusted advisor. I trusted him blindly. And that's why his word was law."

Despite the controversy surrounding Ralf's announcement of his homosexuality, Cora faces backlash for her decision to keep the Schumacher surname. She stated, "I won't let Ralf gain satisfaction from this situation." Also, in light of Ralf's past legal battles, Cora is reconsidering her decision to renounce the Schumacher name, as she finds it "very fair" if he makes amends for his actions.

Lire aussi: