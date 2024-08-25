- Chevaux de paix montés sur des chevaux: 2025 Voyage à Jérusalem

L'expédition équestre de la Cloche de la Paix semble prête pour son excursion de huit mois vers Jérusalem l'année prochaine. Le collectif de la Cloche de la Paix partira de Berlin vers la Ville Sainte, portant une cloche fabriquée à partir de matériaux militaires en surplus. Suite à un essai réussi - un voyage de Dresde à Prague, puis à Chemnitz - les organisateurs ont déclaré que "ce qui a commencé comme une campagne symbolique pour la paix s'est transformé en une expérience stimulante de camaraderie, de réconciliation et d'entraide, ayant un impact significatif non seulement sur les participants mais aussi sur de nombreuses personnes le long du parcours". Le trek a parcouru une distance de 480 kilomètres et a atteint une altitude de 17 000 mètres, nécessitant la consommation de 23 000 litres d'eau pour les chevaux, soit environ un mètre cube par jour. Le pèlerinage a fourni des aperçus inestimables pour les étapes à venir vers Jérusalem.

"We aim to leave a potent message that peace will one day prevail," declared association chairperson Helmut Kautz at the beginning of the current excursion in Dresden in early August. In times of unrest and perplexity, it's crucial to adhere to the commitment of peace. "We aim to encounter people and celebrate reconciliation with them." Post-World War II, it was unimaginable for the world to reconcile with the Germans as they do today. "Hence, we are convinced that peace and reconciliation are attainable. We intend to gift the bell to a Jerusalem school where Hebrew and Arabic are taught."

The Peace Bell collective regards itself as a non-political and faith-neutral initiative that "assembles individuals from diverse backgrounds to carry the message of peace globally with straightforward language." Established in 2019, the association has overseen equestrian journeys and has already passed a peace bell from the Arnhem Bridge to Waterloo - notable landmarks in European war history.

