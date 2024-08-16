- C'est l'IA de la Forêt Noire sur laquelle s'appuie Elon Musk.

Une petite entreprise de Fribourg fait actuellement sensation dans le monde de l'IA internationale. Son nom : Black Forest Labs. Le startup a sorti son nouveau générateur d'images, FLUX.1, le 1er août, qui a été utilisé des millions de fois lors de sa première semaine, selon Capital.

FLUX.1 crée une image adaptée à partir d'une description texte en un seul clic, similaire à un designer graphique professionnel. Dans sa version la plus rapide, l'intelligence artificielle met moins de dix secondes à le faire. Les experts de l'industrie considèrent l'IA de la Forêt Noire comme très compétitive avec les géants américains comme OpenAI et Midjourney. C'est remarquable étant donné que l'entreprise derrière elle n'a que deux mois et emploie apparemment seulement 14 personnes.

"Pour les générateurs d'images, l'épreuve de feu est de savoir combien bien ils peuvent représenter les mains, le texte et les scènes complexes", déclare Tristan Post, qui enseigne l'IA et l'entrepreneuriat à l'Université Technique de Munich. Dans tous ces domaines, le modèle a convaincu jusqu'à présent lors de vérifications ponctuelles. "C'est l'état de l'art", conclut Post.

Mieux que les leaders de l'industrie

Selon Black Forest Labs, FLUX.1 surpasse même les générateurs d'images leaders Midjourney V6 et DALL-E 3 d'OpenAI dans le célèbre test de performance pour l'IA, le score ELO. Le nouveau venu fait donc sensation dans la scène : sur la plateforme open source Hugging Face, FLUX.1 se classe actuellement premier et deuxième dans différentes versions et a été téléchargé plus de 500 000 fois.

Les créateurs de ce succès surprise laissent leur technologie parler pour elle. Jusqu'à présent, ils n'ont annoncé que leur générateur d'images et ont révélé peu de choses sur eux-mêmes. "Nous nous engageons à créer la norme industrielle pour les médias génératifs", disent-ils. Un générateur de vidéos devrait suivre prochainement.

Cependant, les fondateurs Robin Rombach, Andreas Blattmann et Patrick Esser se sont déjà fait un nom dans les cercles de l'industrie. Les trois ont Previously researched the basics of artificial image generation at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München under the renowned AI professor Bjoern Ommer.

Among other things, their work resulted in the code for the image generator Stable Diffusion, which was acquired by the British startup Stability AI in 2022. Rombach and Blattmann were employed there as scientists until March 2024. However, the company almost imploded earlier this year after facing financial difficulties, being sued by Getty Images for alleged copyright infringements, and having numerous service providers terminated.

With Black Forest Labs, the top researchers now have to prove that they can do better than Stability AI and build a sustainable business model. The company has already secured a partnership with Elon Musk's Twitter successor, X, which has been offering the image generator to its premium customers since mid-August. It will be interesting to see how Black Forest Labs addresses ethical questions related to the creation of potentially misleading content in this context.

The startup could also face uncomfortable legal questions in this regard. "You can see a clear improvement over other models, but it seems that some guardrails have been removed, such as the use of trademark rights," says AI professor Bjoern Ommer, who was the founders' former doctoral supervisor. For example, logos of Nike and Coca-Cola were visible on AI-generated images of FLUX.1 posted by users on the internet. The representation of politicians in an unfavorable context is also possible with this.

For further growth, the startup recently closed a first funding round of $31 million. The money comes from, among others, U.S. investment firms Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst, the Swabian investor Match VC, and prominent figures from Silicon Valley, including Y Combinator CEO Gary Tan.

However, the exact ownership details of Black Forest Labs cannot be viewed as the company is registered in the U.S. state of Delaware - a common scenario in international funding rounds.

The successful launch of the new image generator and the notable investors are likely to rekindle hopes in the German AI hub, which has long suffered from brain drain. "Black Forest Labs demonstrates that we in Germany are still capable of keeping up with international AI developments", says AI expert Tristan Post. At the same time, the surprise hit from Freiburg also underscores that the race for market leadership is still wide open.

