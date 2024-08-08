- Biden met en garde contre la réaction de Trump en cas de défaite électorale

Le président américain Joe Biden s'inquiète de la réaction éventuelle de Donald Trump si le républicain perd l'élection présidentielle de novembre. Il n'est "pas du tout confiant" qu'il y aura une passation de pouvoir pacifique dans ce cas, a-t-il déclaré lors d'un entretien avec la chaîne de télévision américaine CBS News. Biden faisait référence à la remarque de Trump sur "un bain de sang" en mars, lorsque l'ancien président avait déclaré lors d'un meeting de campagne : "S'il n'est pas élu, il y aura un bain de sang." During the interview, the US president said of Trump's comments: "He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. He means it." Biden added that one cannot only love one's country when one wins. CBS News a publié des extraits de l'entretien mercredi (heure locale). L'intégralité de l'entretien sera diffusée dimanche. During the 2020 election, Trump did not accept his defeat. When Congress gathered in January 2021 to formally confirm Biden's victory, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington. The Republican had whipped up his supporters with unfounded claims that his election victory had been stolen through massive fraud. Just under four weeks ago, Trump was the target of an assassination attempt. A 20-year-old opened fire at a campaign event in the US state of Pennsylvania and shot the 78-year-old in the ear. An audience member was killed and two others seriously injured. Security forces killed the attacker.

Despite the attempted assassination on Trump earlier this month, CBS News reported that his comments about potential unrest if he loses the election again are still causing concern among political circles. Biden's response to Trump's "bain de sang" remark during the CBS News interview reiterated his belief in the importance of peacefully accepting election results.

