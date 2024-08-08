- Avec des explosifs et des armes pointues: ce que l'on sait de l'attaque prévue à Vienne

Dans l'attaque déjouée contre un concert de Taylor Swift à Vienne, le principal suspect aurait avoué avoir planifié l'acte. Le jeune Autrichien de 19 ans d'origine nord-macédonienne aurait exprimé ses intentions en ligne. "Son but était de se suicider et de tuer une grande foule à l'extérieur du stade", a déclaré Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, directeur de la sécurité et du renseignement d'État, lors d'une conférence de presse. Un tuyau d'un service de renseignement étranger a conduit aux plans.

Selon les autorités de sécurité, le suspect comptait attaquer l'un des concerts de la star de la pop américaine à la capitale autrichienne avec des explosifs et des armes blanches. Il prévoyait de frapper jeudi ou vendredi. Selon les informations actuelles, il n'avait pas de billet pour l'un des trois concerts prévus cette semaine, ont rapporté les autorités de Vienne.

La police a découvert un complot pour attaquer l'événement seulement 48 heures avant le premier concert en direct de la chanteuse américaine Taylor Swift à Vienne le mercredi. En plus du jeune homme de 19 ans, la police a également arrêté un adolescent de 17 ans et interrogé un adolescent de 15 ans, tous deux ayant eu des contacts avec le jeune homme de 19 ans.

"Une chose est claire : il est clairement radicalisé et considère qu'il est juste de tuer les infidèles", a déclaré Haijawi-Pirchner plus tard. Le détenu faisait partie d'un réseau islamiste connu de la police. Il s'était informé en ligne sur la construction de bombes.

Le jeune homme avait quitté son travail le 25 juillet en disant qu'il avait quelque chose de gros prévu, selon la police. Il avait ensuite intensivement préparé une attaque planifiée. Le suspect avait récemment prêté allégeance au actuel chef de l'organisation terroriste État islamique (EI).

During a search of his living quarters in Ternitz south of Vienna, chemical substances and technical devices were found that pointed to "concrete preparatory actions," said Franz Ruf, general director of public security in the Ministry of the Interior.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said at the press conference in Vienna that the situation remains serious. "But we can also state: A tragedy could be prevented." According to him, the danger from Islamic extremism in Europe has increased significantly since the attack by Hamas on Israel in October. Therefore, Austria raised the terror alert level to 4, the second highest level, in the fall. "I therefore understand the decision of the organizer to cancel the concert," said Karner.

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans in Vienna in mourning and panic

Meanwhile, fans of the US pop star are shocked. "My mom and I are sitting in the room crying," wrote a fan online. "Our hearts are broken," added another user who had traveled from California. Other fans hung their friendship bracelets, which they had brought for the concerts, on a tree on Thursday.

Many of the so-called Swifties had traveled to the Austrian capital from far away and were now trying to cope with the situation. "My sister is stuck alone in Vienna," it said in a comment according to the news agency APA. But she had just arranged to meet with other fans. Another user wrote: "I'm also alone in Vienna. If anyone wants to meet, I'd like to go sightseeing."

Other fans, meanwhile, reportedly expressed fear of moving around the city at all. One woman from the US, who had come to Vienna for four days and intended to explore the city, now had reservations about going outside.

The organizer, in the meantime, announced plans to refund all ticket prices. Around 65,000 spectators were expected for each of the concerts scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as part of Swift's "Eras" tour.

The Police were involved in the investigation and arrest of the suspect and his associates due to the threats towards Taylor Swift's concert. The presence of the suspect in an Islamist network and his ties to extremist groups raised concerns among security authorities.

Lire aussi: