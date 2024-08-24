- Au retour de Svensson à Mayence, aucun champion n'a été couronné

Dans leur premier match de Bundesliga, Mainz 05 a partagé les points avec l'équipe de Bo Svensson, 1. FC Union Berlin. Devant 31 500 spectateurs à Mainz, Nadiem Amiri a marqué un coup franc somptueux pour l'équipe locale à la 53e minute. Le remplaçant tardif Laszlo Benes a marqué pour les visiteurs, égalisant le score à la 74e minute, permettant à Union de sauver un match nul.

Le duel entre Bo Henriksen de Mainz et Svensson, originaire du Danemark, s'est soldé par un match nul. La série invaincue de Union contre Mainz s'est poursuivie, à sept matches (quatre victoires, trois matchs nuls).

Avant le match, Svensson a exprimé son affection pour Mainz, ayant passé une grande partie de sa carrière avec le club de Rhénanie-Palatinat en tant que joueur et entraîneur principal (janvier 2021 à novembre 2023). Les fans de Mainz l'ont chaleureusement accueilli avant le match.

Un match équilibré - pas grand-chose à célébrer

During the first half, Svensson observed a challenging yet balanced bout between the two sides. Both teams prioritized defense, allowing for only a few scoring opportunities. Mainz's Jae-sung Lee missed a chance to find the back of the net after heading a promising play off-target (20').

Union asked for a penalty when Karim Onisiwo hit the deck in the box in the 41st minute, but referee Harm Osmers waived the appeal. The visitors best opportunity in the half came from Benedict Hollerbach, whose powerful shot was somehow stopped by Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner (42').

After halftime, Mainz upped the ante while Union appeared devoid of ideas. Onisiwo's attempt ended up over the bar (46'), while Philipp Mwene's tight-angle effort was saved by Union keeper Frederik Rønnow (50'). Amiri's subsequent free-kick was also denied by Rønnow.

Soon after, Rønnow was beaten by Amiri's impressive free-kick. After Union's equalizer, Mainz remained aggressive. In the closing stages, Zentner managed to save a Jordan shot (84'). Mainz's greatest chance came in extra time, but captain Jonathan Burkardt sent a rebound flying over the bar.

Despite the entertaining free-kick from Nadiem Amiri and Mainz's relentless pursuit of a win, the outcome remained 'Other' than a home victory. Late in the game, Laszlo Benes' equalizer ensured that Union escaped with a draw, demonstrating the 'Other' team's ability to hold onto a point.

Lire aussi: