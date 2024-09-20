Aller au contenu
S'identifier S’abonner
PolitiqueNouvellesNous

Au Kentucky, un chef de district judiciaire a été tragiquement abattu dans sa salle judiciaire, selon le gouverneur de l'État.

Un tragédie un jeudi après-midi, comme annoncé par le gouverneur Andy Beshear, a eu lieu lorsque un juge servant au tribunal du district du Kentucky a été stupidement abattu dans sa salle d'audience.

 and  Christian Meier
1 lecture min
Un meurtre par balles a eu lieu au palais de justice du comté de Letcher dans le Kentucky, comme...
Un meurtre par balles a eu lieu au palais de justice du comté de Letcher dans le Kentucky, comme l'a rapporté le médecin légiste du comté, Perry Fowler, à CNN.

Au Kentucky, un chef de district judiciaire a été tragiquement abattu dans sa salle judiciaire, selon le gouverneur de l'État.

"Le monde est trop brutal de nos jours, j'espère qu'il y a un moyen vers un avenir plus lumineux," a partagé le gouverneur sur un post Facebook. Il n'a pas mentionné de juge spécifique dans sa déclaration.

L'incident malheureux de violence par armes à feu s'est produit au palais de justice du comté de Letcher, à Whitesburg, dans le Kentucky, comme l'a confirmé le coroner du comté, Perry Fowler, à CNN.

La Cour de justice du Kentucky a acknowledging l'"événement triste" dans le comté de Letcher, comme mentionné dans un post Facebook.

"We are working closely with law enforcement agencies, such as the Kentucky State Police, and are providing our full cooperation during this challenging period," the post read.

No additional information about the shooting or any potential arrests has been disclosed so far.

CNN has reached out to the Kentucky State Police and the county's executive judge for comments.

This is an evolving story and will be updated accordingly.

Despite sharing their condolences on Facebook, the Kentucky Court of Justice hasn't revealed the identities of those affected by the incident. The authorities are working closely with us to gather more information and bring the situation under control.

Lire aussi:

commentaires

Lié

Dernier

Prochaines approches trimestrielles
Finances

Prochaines approches trimestrielles

Prochaines approches trimestrielles Spécialistes de la bourse, ils planifient déjà pour le Q4 de cette année dans le domaine des actions. Quelles perspectives et quels dangers les traders doivent-ils surveiller dans les mois à venir ? Friedhelm Tilgen présente des stratégies pour protéger leur richesse sans compromettre les profits, aux côtés

 and  Wendy Allen
Membres Publique
Le professionnel du droit préféré
Culture

Le professionnel du droit préféré

Le professionnel du droit préféré Que s'est-il passé? Il est clair que le motard entièrement vêtu de noir ne nourrit pas de bonnes intentions. Et en effet, peu après, Tobias Benzinger (Jan Liem) se retrouve allongé par terre avec une blessure béante au front, regardant le ciel nuageux

 and  Christian Meier
Membres Publique