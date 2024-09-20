Au Kentucky, un chef de district judiciaire a été tragiquement abattu dans sa salle judiciaire, selon le gouverneur de l'État.

"Le monde est trop brutal de nos jours, j'espère qu'il y a un moyen vers un avenir plus lumineux," a partagé le gouverneur sur un post Facebook. Il n'a pas mentionné de juge spécifique dans sa déclaration.

L'incident malheureux de violence par armes à feu s'est produit au palais de justice du comté de Letcher, à Whitesburg, dans le Kentucky, comme l'a confirmé le coroner du comté, Perry Fowler, à CNN.

La Cour de justice du Kentucky a acknowledging l'"événement triste" dans le comté de Letcher, comme mentionné dans un post Facebook.

"We are working closely with law enforcement agencies, such as the Kentucky State Police, and are providing our full cooperation during this challenging period," the post read.

No additional information about the shooting or any potential arrests has been disclosed so far.

CNN has reached out to the Kentucky State Police and the county's executive judge for comments.

This is an evolving story and will be updated accordingly.

Despite sharing their condolences on Facebook, the Kentucky Court of Justice hasn't revealed the identities of those affected by the incident. The authorities are working closely with us to gather more information and bring the situation under control.

